This Starfield Build Planner Lets You Perfect Your Character Before Release Date

If you’re anything like us, starting a new character in a Bethesda Game Studios title can be simultaneously the most exciting thing in the world and the most overwhelming thing, too. While there are plenty of aesthetic elements that are under the player’s control, there’s also a dizzying cavalcade of skills, stats, and backgrounds to choose from as well. As you can imagine, Starfield is no exception.

As a result of this, some clever folks over at Nukes & Dragons (H/T, Reddit) have created a bespoke Starfield build planner to help you plan for your intergalactic journey ahead. All you need to do is pick a background for your character, input the skills you’d like, and choose up to three traits, and… Bob’s your uncle!

Image Credit: Nukes & Dragons via Twinfinite

It’s worth noting that the information that much of the build planner is based upon is based on pre-release footage, as the full game is still under embargo. Consequently, some of the skills and backgrounds may be slightly different from the full release. That said, the build planner is still very much a work-in-progress, and is receiving consistent updates as we fast approach Starfield‘s release date.

Ultimately, if you’re looking to chart a course through Bethesda’s sci-fi opus, this is a great way to design and construct your character so that you’re not stuck in the opening tutorial for too long. I mean, those planets aren’t going to explore themselves, right?

Starfield is scheduled to launch on Sept. 6 on Xbox Series X|S and PC and will be a day and date release on Game Pass. Those who preordered the Premium or Constellation editions, however, can play the game a little earlier on Sept. 1.