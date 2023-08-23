A Starfield X Tempur Gaming Setup From Gamescom is So Good It Could Be Todd Howard’s

The Starfield is hype is real. With the game’s launch rapidly approaching, we’re seeing future players gearing up for the release in insane and creative and insanely creative ways.

We’ve already seen mock up Starfield Crocs that — full disclosure — we really want. Now, amid the ongoing bonanza that is Gamescom, a Starfield themed gaming setup has emerged that’s the perfect setting for any soon to be Constellation explorer.

Shared by a fan in attendance, it’s an incredible setup that manages to look like it belongs in a space shuttle — but could also be in the most avid gamer’s front room.

A futuristic chair is complemented by an ultra-wide screen monitor, perfect for giving beautiful and panoramic views of the galaxy. There’s keys and joysticks galore, giving the vibe of being right at the heart of a complex space exploration vehicle.

It’s rounded off by some clean branding, with the Starfield, Tempur and Constellation logos joining forces to make it so clean that we’re tempted to remortgage our house and invest.

After being shared to Reddit, the setup went down a treat there too. Quickly branded as the gaming chair of Bethesda Director Todd Howard, Redditors also wanted details on how they could get one of their own.

One asked: “So… how do we get this version of the collector’s edition? I need a new gaming chair.” Another joked: “That’s Todd’s throne.”

We’re pretty sure it’s a one-off unveiled to wow Gamescom goers and generate even more hype for Starfield. It’s set to release on September 6, with early access taking off (pun intended) slightly earlier, on September 1.

Houston, we have a new gaming chair.