Starfield Update 1.7.33 Patch Notes, Explained

Over the course of Starfield’s launch, there have been numerous reports of bugs and errors that have messed with characters, the inventory system, and many other factors. Fortunately, Bethesda has issued a few improvements that have remedied several problem areas, making the experience much more bearable. We’re here to explain what fixes were made by showing you what to expect from Starfield’s Update 1.7.33 patch notes.

Update 1.7.33 is a minor update focusing primarily on the game’s performance and stability, including NPCs and items. One of the first issues that were addressed with the patch was a fix for the character locations after many players indicated that specific individuals were not at the destination they’re supposed to be at. This concern has prevented users from progressing with quests in the past, so hopefully this feature can finally move things along.

Another helpful improvement is a resolution for the disappearing items on in-ship mannequins. Previously, a bug caused armor or the mannequins themselves to despawn, forcing users to lose out on valuable gear. The in-ship storages, Razorleaf Storage Containers and Weapon Racks, are also included with this patch, as these objects have been known to cause items to vanish. However, some players have said that these mannequins disappear in New Atlantis’ penthouse as well, and it isn’t quite clear if the fix will resolve said issues in this location.

Besides these elements, Starfield’s graphics and stability have been enhanced on multiple fronts, such as hitching problems with the Hand Scanner, blurry textures, and general crashes. Although this update is rather small, you can anticipate a larger patch that will resolve other issues, like the slow performance of large city maps.

You can check out the entire list of changes from Bethesda to get a better idea of what to expect:

General

Characters: Fixed an issue that could cause some characters to not be in their proper location.

Star Stations: Fixed an issue where Star Stations would be labeled as a player-owned ship.

Vendors: Addressed an issue that allowed for a vendor’s full inventory to be accessible.

Graphics

AMD (PC): Resolved an issue that caused star lens flares not to appear correctly AMD GPUs.

Graphics: Addressed an upscaling issue that could cause textures to become blurry.

Graphics: Resolved an issue that could cause photosensitivity issues when scrolling through the inventory menu.

Performance and Stability

Hand Scanner: Addressed an issue where the Hand Scanner caused hitching.

Various stability and performance improvements to address crashing and freezes.

Ships

Displays: Fixed an issue that would cause displayed items to disappear when applied to in-ship mannequins.

Displays: Fixed an issue that would cause items stored in Razorleaf Storage Containers and Weapon Racks to disappear after commandeering another ship.

