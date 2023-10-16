News

Starfield Players Discover That You Can Actually Manually Fly to Other Planets in Your Ship

Get ready to waste seven hours of your life.

One of the absolute strangest things about Starfield is that space travel is mostly done through menus and clicking buttons. You have a whole ass ship! You should be able to fly around in space and do cool things with it! Instead, ship gameplay is mostly reserved for combat. If you try to fly your ship from one planet to another, you’ll find that it’s pretty much impossible.

Except… it’s not.

Two Starfield players have discovered that it is indeed possible to fly from one planet or moon to another. It just takes a hell of a long time. Reddit user u/RiddleMeThis– and YouTuber/gaming personality Alanah Pearce tried flying to another planet in the ship, and yeah it works. Pearce uploaded a video to her YouTube channel last month showing that it takes about seven hours to get to another planetary surface, which you can check out down below:

u/RiddleMeThis did the same thing, though they did use a console command to increase the game speed.

So yeah, the objects and distances are actually there. I sped up my ship with console commands and started from another moon (0.6 light seconds)
byu/RiddleMeThis– inStarfield

Once you actually reach the planetary surface, you can scan it and interact with it like you would any other planet in the game, though you do still have to use the menus to land on it properly, which is a bummer.

It’s worth noting that Starfield’s space exploration aspect was clearly inspired by No Man’s Sky, Hello Games’ now-excellent space exploration game that revolves heavily around your ship and how you navigate your surroundings with it. No Man’s Sky lacks in the narrative and quest department, sure, but it’s undeniable that its exploration aspect is now top notch. Starfield still has a bit of a way to go before it can match Hello Games’ space effort, but hey, maybe we’ll see it in the sequel?

Starfield is now available on consoles and PC.

