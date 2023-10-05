Starfield Player Proves You Don’t Need to Store All Your Items in Your Cargo Hold

Starfield is the latest open world RPG from Bethesda that has let players push the game’s limits with surprising ease, especially when it comes to amassing piles of random items for the sake of it. In Skyrim, the most infamous case of obnoxious hoarding was probably the hundreds of cheese wheels kept inside a player’s house, and eventually it spawned into numerous videos of fans doing who knows what with even more cheese wheels. In the case of Starfield, however, someone has decided that the floor of their spaceship is the best place for anything and everything they pick up.

Going by ‘foslforever’, this player has taken to flaunting their interplanetary storage habits on Reddit, showing their latest progress yesterday to tell off the “know-it-alls” who claimed it was a bad idea for this or that reason. They first posted about their “no cargo room? no problem!” endeavor a couple weeks or so ago with a screenshot of an impressive haul of items, from resources, to spacesuits, to weapons and even a board game or two.

Image Source: foslforever via Reddit

It all started with what they proclaimed as the best workaround for when your ship’s cargo has maxed out. The truth is, if you’re not rocking a vessel with a cargo allowance of at least several hundred, it’ll fill up very quickly just like your own inventory. It’s to be expected when you’re exploring hundreds of planets across an entire galaxy.

However, it’s obviously since been proven that just throwing items down on the floor of your ship technically doesn’t count towards its cargo allowance, and if you don’t mind the clutter (sorry but I do), it can prove very useful for hauling twice the load back to a local Trade Authority kiosk. Well, probably more than one since vendors in Starfield strangely don’t carry very much cash…or credit (aha).

Foslforever gave their latest update with their pile of precious loot getting ever closer to the ceiling of their ship, and that they clearly don’t mind it one bit. Rather, it’s all about the lengths you can go to truly rack in the riches. Space itself knows no limits, so who needs to abide by a safety code? Hoard those succulents to your heart’s content.