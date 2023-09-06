Starfield Overdesigned: How to Complete Mission & Get Free C-Class Ship

After impressing Walter Stroud with your epic skills in Neon, he’s got another mission for you. The Overdesigned side quest has you overseeing the design of a new ship, despite you not having any expertise in the area whatsoever. That’s what he needs, an outsider to give input on what the common pilot needs.

How to Complete Starfield’s Overdesigned Side Quest

In order to finish Overdesigned in Starfield, you need to get all members of the project working together. It doesn’t involve actually building starships, but rather making decisions on design philosophy. Your choices will culminate into one of two ships: the Kepler R or Kepler S.

The Kepler R is full of features and quite capable in fights, but bulky; the Kepler S is small, easily maneuverable, but lacks anything special, not even weapons. The latter isn’t a bad option if you want to upgrade your ship your way. Now, follow along:

Decide on a budget. The design budget is by far the most important decision you’ll make. By convincing Jules for a bigger budget, you’ll lean towards the Kepler R. Convincing Frank to put his ego aside and make cuts, and going with a smaller budget, will set you up for the Kepler S. Go collect market data. Jules informs you that market data can help them decide on a ship design. There’s a mission board just outside the meeting room. Pick either a bounty or passenger mission, preferably the easier one and have at it. You only need to complete one mission. Compromise or be a yes-man? Everyone’s got ideas, but which ones make it to the end? That’s for you to decide. Speak with every member of the project and ask for their input. If you want the Kepler R, say yes to their ideas. If you want the Kepler S, do the opposite and squash their dreams.

With that out of the way, Jules finalizes the build, and you’re officially done with the Overdesigned mission in Starfield. You’ll have to head back to Walter Stroud at The Lodge to collect your new ship. Keep in mind you need Class B clearance to fly the Kepler S or Class C clearance for Kepler R.