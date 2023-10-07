Plant-Obsessed Starfield Player Spent 180 Hours Collecting Succulents

One of the best features of open world games like Starfield are the tiny details you sometimes miss along the way. Listening to snippets of conversations between NPCs is one of my personal favorite things, while others like to collect strange or random items. You may have seen plushies in lockers or sitting on desks and perhaps stolen one or two..? Well, a more green-fingered player has picked up every succulent plant they have found during their adventures.

A Sea of Succulents in Starfield

Reddit user BigBootyTom (pirate booty, right Tom?) decided their primary mission over 180 hours playing Starfield was to buy, borrow, and steal every succulent plant they saw. And boy, that’s a lot of succulents!

Image Source: BigBootyTom on Reddit

As you can imagine, after 180 hours playing Starfield, exploring every city and settlement, Tom found hundreds of succulents. But what could anyone do with all those plants?! Well, it turns out that each little spiky friend was placed unceremoniously in their ship. Other Redditors suggested Bethesda gives us a junk launcher like the JunkJet from Fallout 4 to properly deal with collections like these. Others pointed out the similarity between this silly venture and the goofy animation by Joel Haver which is seriously worth a watch!

Hilariously, when showing us his collection, BigBootyTom uses his force power on the huge mound of succulents. His companion, Andreja, comes storming down in an absolute rage! Clearly she is absolutely done with his plant-obsessive antics.

If succulents aren’t really your thing, there are other weird and wonderful things to collect in Starfield. Eagle-eyed players will notice new and old-world books scattered across the star systems. Unfortunately, players can’t gift these to bookworm Cora Coe, which is a real shame. Or there are other ancient Earth items like soccer balls or flip lighters. These are pretty niche and are so rare that they can be sold for thousands of credits!

Whatever you decide to collect, we are sure they will bring you great joy and cause your companion great annoyance!