Imagine Dragons’ Children of the Sky Is a Song All About Starfield

As the hotly anticipated release of Starfield peeks over the horizon, the excitement is building from all angles, including that of the music industry.

Via Starfield’s Twitter account and their own, Imagine Dragons released a new song called Children of the Sky, and it’s all about the game both in the vocals and in the visuals.

Explore the many worlds of #Starfield with a special song from @ImagineDragons. pic.twitter.com/pqslbbhrBL — Starfield (@StarfieldGame) August 30, 2023

The song features lead singer Dan Reynolds lending his robust voice to the music of the game paired with Imagine Dragons’ usual airy, thoughtful tones. Not only that, but it’s presented over a dramatic gameplay video featuring Starfield from all of the most cinematic camera angles possible. The release comes shortly before Starfield’s early access release on September 1.

Imagine Dragons teased the release of Children of the Sky the day prior to the song coming out, with a tweet from the official Imagine Dragons X account simply saying “tomorrow” with a rather spacey looking cover. This built excitement from fans of both the game and the group, and that excitement was echoed after the song’s release.

In Imagine Dragon’s release tweet they said they’ve “been playing @BethesdaStudios games for most of our lives, so we’re honored to have collaborated on this song.” Now, players can be certain that somewhere out in the cosmos, Imagine Dragons will be exploring right along with them.

Children of the Sky (a Starfield song) is out NOW everywhere.



we’ve been playing @BethesdaStudios games for most of our lives, so we’re honored to have collaborated on this song.



listen to the song and watch the lyric video on our youtube. pic.twitter.com/J3SFfrWMnW — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) August 30, 2023

While much of what was seen in the music video wasn’t necessarily new to many players, it gave a thorough look at many of the different environments that they’re going to be explore once the game comes out. There were time-lapses featuring cities, galaxies, scenic vistas, and herds of both animals and beach-goers alike. Pair that with Imagine Dragons’ passionate music and vocals, and you can really get an idea of how large the game is going to be – in reception and scale.

The video for Children of the Sky is certainly enough to build hype for the game’s launch, and the song is available for streaming, so you can get yourself ready for the Starfield’s early access release on Sept. 1 before the full release on Sept. 6. You can also build your character ahead of time in case you needed something to do while listening to Children of the Sky on repeat.