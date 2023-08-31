While Starfield isn’t inherently a puzzle game, it does have plenty of quests that require you to solve simple environmental puzzles in order to progress. Most of these puzzles are simple enough, but some can be a little tricky. So here’s how to power down the junction box in Starfield’s Tapping the Grid quest.

Powering Down the Junction Box in Starfield: Tapping the Grid

One of the first side quests you’ll take on in Starfield is called Tapping the Grid. You’ll find this quest in the Well area in Jemison, where you’re tasked with interacting with a bunch of junction boxes, and then reroute the power to turn off the junction box in order to progress.

There are a total of four junction boxes to interact with in this area, and you’ll need to turn off the right ones to get the lights above them to turn green before you can move on. We’ve included a screenshot down below showing the solution.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Essentially, all you have to do is turn off the two junction boxes on the left and you’re good to go. Make sure the two leftmost boxes are red and the rightmost ones are green, and the objective will be marked as complete. This will open the door, allowing you to move on and progress through the quest.

And that’s how to power down the junction box in Starfield. You’ll be faced with your first tough decision at the end of this quest as well, and if you’re wondering if you should side with Louisa or Zoe, here’s what you need to know.