How to Get Through Emergency Cuttable Walls in Starfield

Progression in Starfield, like a lot of comparable games, requires players to level up aspects of their kit and complete missions and objectives. Sometimes, players reach an immovable object, like an Emergency Cuttable Wall. Here’s how to get through them.

Navigating Emergency Cuttable Walls in Starfield

At various points in the main Starfield narrative, players will reach seemingly impenetrable walls. They’re red in color and, when approached, tell players that they’re at an ‘Emergency Cuttable Wall’.

To make matters more difficult, there’s no indication from the game as to how they can be bypassed. Players are therefore struggling to get past them. Thankfully, there’s a reliable and trustworthy method for bypassing them.

Players need to first equip your Cutter item. After this, locate the four pins on the Emergency Cuttable Wall. There will be one in each corner, so they should be straightforward to identify.

Cut each pin with your Cutter. This will break the door, letting players through and progressing in the manner they want to.

[SCREENSHOT]

This can be repeated for any and all Emergency Cuttable Walls you come across, giving you a guaranteed route past them. The Cutter tool is the first weapon players begin with too, guaranteeing you’ll have it in your arsenal and can use it from the off in your Spacefarer adventure.

While the walls’ locations vary considerably, they’re most commonly found at POIs like Industrial Outposts, Mining Outposts, and Research Stations. We’ve not yet seen many in densely populated POIs like cities, but don’t discount the possibility of finding one where it’s not expected. It is Starfield, after all.

That’s everything you need to know about getting through Starfield’s Emergency Cuttable Walls. There’s sure to be more ostensibly immovable objects that need bypassing, so be sure to take a look at some of our other recent guides down below.