How to Get Rid of Radiation (Status Effect) in Starfield

Traversing hundreds of unique extraterrestrial planets across an entire galaxy in Starfield means you’ll ultimately stumble into some manner of radiation exposure at some point, and of course you’ll want to know how to get rid of it as quickly as possible before it truly becomes a problem and you’re sprouting a third arm through your stomach. If you’re unsure how to go about doing it, here is our quick and handy guide for how to get rid of Radiation in Starfield.

Where to Heal Radiation in Starfield & How to Do It

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

When you receive Radiation Poisoning in the game, most often from too much solar exposure, you’ll receive a warning prompt on your watch and the Character Menu with a yellow spray symbol, which denotes the type of treatment that is needed. Different afflictions require different treatments, and each of them are color-coded in your Character Menu according to the proper cure.

There are two primary methods to cure Radiation poisoning. The first is by going to a doctor at the nearest medical facility (e.g. – Reliant Medical), and treatment will cost generally you 400-700 credits depending on which NPC you visit.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

The other method is by making and using the proper treatments on your own via an on-site Pharmaceutical Lab (seen above), essentially a medical workbench. If you have the right ingredients you can make various types of medicines you will likely need at some point in your journey.

In the case of Radiation poisoning, there are three medicinal treatments you can craft that will cure it.

Injector

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Ingredients: 1 x Metabolic Agent, 1 x Membrane

1 x Metabolic Agent, 1 x Membrane Cures the Following Afflictions: Brain Injury, Concussion, Heatstroke, Hernia, Hypothermia, Lung Damage, Poisoning, and Radiation Poisoning

Brain Injury, Concussion, Heatstroke, Hernia, Hypothermia, Lung Damage, Poisoning, and Radiation Poisoning Can be crafted at the start of the game; also can be purchased from Doctor NPCs

Snake Oil

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Ingredients: 2 x Metabolic Agents, 1 x Chlorine, 1 x Sedative

2 x Metabolic Agents, 1 x Chlorine, 1 x Sedative Cures the Following Afflictions: Brain Injury, Concussion, Heatstroke, Hernia, Hypothermia, Lung Damage, Poisoning, and Radiation Poisoning

Brain Injury, Concussion, Heatstroke, Hernia, Hypothermia, Lung Damage, Poisoning, and Radiation Poisoning Can be crafted at the start of the game; also can be purchased from Doctor NPCs

Panacea

Ingredients: N/A

Cures all Afflictions at once

Can obtained via a loot drop; unconfirmed if it can be crafted and/or purchased later in the game

That concludes our guide for how to get rid of radiation in Starfield. We hope you find this helpful in keeping away those pesky rads. Let us know how you’re enjoying the game so far, and if you find healing in the game to be reliable.

