You’ve just installed some snazzy auto turrets to your ship in Starfield, went into battle, and they did absolutely nothing. What gives? Do they need encouragement? Did you buy the wrong weapons? If you’ve been having trouble with them as much as I have, then I’ll break down everything you need to know on how to fix auto turrets not firing in Starfield.

Why Your Auto Turrets Aren’t Firing in Starfield & How to Fix It

The auto turrets are notorious for being kind of finicky in Starfield. It doesn’t appear to be a bug, but rather very specific perimeters you need to meet for the auto turrets to start firing. Here’s what you do:

Have a reactor that matches or exceeds the weapon’s class. Your weapon’s class can’t exceed that of your reactor. For example, if you have a Class A reactor, you can’t use Class B weapons (or Class C). You can find out the class by highlighting the auto turret and or reactor and looking at the stats on the left, under “Class.” Correctly align the auto turrets. Turrets have very limited movement, so if they’re facing backwards, then they’ll only fire if a ship is behind you. In the Ship Builder menu, use the Flip option to face them in the desired direction. Also double-check there isn’t a ship part blocking its path! Assign your auto turrets to a weapon group. Open Flight Check menu in the Ship Builder menu, then switch over to the Weapons tab. Pick a weapon group that doesn’t have a weapon assigned to it—W0, W1, or W2—and select the auto turret you’ve installed. Make note of the group you used for later. Allocate power to your auto turrets and get within range. Now allocate at least a single unit of power to the weapon system. What makes turrets particularly finicky is that you need to also be within range or else they won’t fire, and they can’t be fired manually.

With that said and done, we can close the book on how you fix auto turrets not firing in Starfield. In the event you steal a ship with auto turrets, and they don’t fire, double-check your Piloting and Starship Design skills. Some of the better auto turrets require at least Rank 1 in Starship Design!