With an incredibly massive galaxy full of at least 1,000 planets to travel to and explore, the ability to efficiently and immersively navigate space in Starfield is undoubtedly going to be one of the key factors of its gameplay, and right now one of the biggest questions players have ahead of release. Based on all information gathered so far, here is our guide for how to fast travel in Starfield, explained.

Fast Traveling in Starfield

With the entire galaxy at your fingertips, you’ll definitely want to know how to make use of the fast travel mechanic in Starfield. First off, the most important thing to keep in mind is that you can only fast travel to places that you’ve already visited in the game.

To fast travel within a planet that you’re already on, bring up the scanner with LB, then press RB to bring up the surface map. This will show you all of the places of interest you’ve discovered in the locale, and you can select any of them with A, and choose to fast travel there.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

It’s also possible to fast travel to another system entirely, but only if you have an active mission there. You’ll want to bring up the menu by pressing the Menu button, select one of your active quests, and press the X button to show your destination for that quest.

If you’ve already visited that destination before, you can fast travel there immediately by pressing and holding the X button. This will also allow you to save on grav jump fuel.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

If you don’t have a mission on that planet or moon, you can still manually select it from your Starmap, but you’ll have to set a course and consume fuel for the grav jump to get there.

