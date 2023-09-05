How to Complete Due in Full Quest in Starfield

While visiting the New Atlantis Galbank in Starfield, you can chat with Landry Hollifeld, who offers you a job to hunt down debtors. During the Due in Full side quest, you must locate a man named Dieter Maliki and convince him to pay his debt.

How to Persuade Dieter Maliki to Pay His Debt in Starfield

Once you accept the side quest, you must head over to a military outpost on Herald in the Delta Pavonis system. If you accept this mission early in the game, you’ll likely need to perform two jumps. First to the Sakharov system and then finally to the Delta Pavonis system.

After you land on the surface of the Moon of Bode, you need to enter a building near your ship. Ensure that you’ve equipped a proper suit since this area has extreme solar radiation and extreme ambient cold. Inside the structure, you can find Dieter Maliki sitting on a chair, and I recommend saving your game before speaking to the man.

At this point, you have two choices: persuade or attack Maliki. I suggest persuading the man since you will get less money if you kill Maliki. Luckily, convincing the debtor is not that difficult; you just need to fill four persuasion bars.

Image Credit: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Here are the choices that I picked during my playthrough:

[+1] Neither of us wants to risk the worst happening…

[+2] I’m glad you’re starting to come around to my point of view.

[+1] I’m sure we can work something out.

Since the dialogue options will be randomized, I can’t guarantee you’ll get the same options. However, I recommend avoiding being aggressive or threatening and always picking friendly dialogues. After you get the money, you can return to Galbank in New Atlantis to obtain 3,500 Credits (or 2,500 Credits if you kill Maliki).

Besides persuading Dieter Maliki to pay his debt, you can also test your diplomatic skills during the Job Gone Wrong side mission. This Starfield quest will require you to save a group of hostages held by bank robbers inside Akila City Galbank.