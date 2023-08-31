Can You Replay Missions in Starfield? Answered

Bethesda’s Starfield is promising players hours and hours of intergalactic fun, with a huge number of missions to complete progress is made through the main narrative. But are missions re-playable in Starfield?

Can You Replay Missions In Starfield?

Unfortunately, no. There’s no way to replay the same mission in Starfield in the same playthrough.

Obviously, players are able to replay missions if they start a New Game after completing the narrative, or via Starfield’s New Game Plus system.

However, once a mission has been completed in Starfield, there’s no way to restart it and replay it as if you never have.

Naturally, you can revisit the same locations and complete comparable tasks. If you want to replay missions though, you’ll need to do so in a new save.

Image Credit: Bethesda via Twinfinite

That could actually be the most enjoyable way to do it though, as a different save will see you enter a mission in a different position. You might need to approach enemies differently, complete objectives with varied resources and much, much more.

It might be frustrating news for some players but, with so much content to explore (thought to be well over 100 hours taking into account side quests and exploration), there won’t be a shortage of things for players to do even if they can’t replay a mission they’ve already completed.

The planets in Starfield actually generate for individual players, meaning they’ll be different for everyone. If that doesn’t pique your interest and compensate for the inability to replay missions, we’re not sure what will.

That’s everything to say about replaying missions in Bethesda’s Starfield. For everything else the 2023 epic, have a look at the related content below.