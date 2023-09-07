All Starfield Perk IDs, Listed

Unlocking and upgrading perks in Starfield requires quite a bit of leveling up but if you have zero patience there may just be a way to speed this up. This sneaky bit of trickery is only available to PC players so unfortunately Xbox players won’t be able to use any of the codes. Technically this is considered cheating but cheat is such a strong word, I prefer to describe it as a cheeky ruse. Get ready to level up those perks as you desire by using any of the listed Starfield perk IDs below.

Starfield Perk IDs

To make use of these IDs, you’ll need to open up your command console by typing “~” and then typing in player.addperk [perkID].

For example: If you want to level up the Boxing perk, you would enter player.addperk 002C59DF. every time the command and ID is entered, that Starfield perk will increase by one. Once you have completed your ruse, exit the command console by using the ~ symbol again.

The codes cover all five skill types: Physical, Social, Combat, Science, and Tech. You can find each of these listed below:

Physical Skill Codes

Skill Code ID Boxing 002C59DF Fitness 002CE2DD Stealth 002CFCB2 Weight Lifting 002C59D9 Wellness 002CE2E1 Energy Weapon Dissipation 0021B8D3 Environmental Conditioning 0028AE17 Gymnastics 0028AE29 Nutrition 002CFCAD Pain Tolerance 002CFCAE Cellular Regeneration 0028AE14 Decontamination 002CE2A0 Martial Arts 002C5554 Concealment 002C555E Neurostrikes 002C53B4 Rejuvination 0028AE13

Social Skill Codes

Skill Code ID Commerce 002C5A8E Gastronomy 002C5A94 Persuasion 0022EC82 Scavenging 0028B853 Theft 002C555B Deception 002CFCAF Diplomacy 002C59E1 Intimidation 002C59DE Isolation 002C53AE Negotiation 002C555F Instigation 002C555D Leadership 002C890D Outpost Management 0023826F Manipulation 002C5555 Ship Command 002C53B3 Xenosociology 002C53B0

Combat Skill Codes

Skill Code ID Ballistics 002CFCAB Dueling 002CFCB0 Lasers 002C59DD Pistol Certification 002080FF Shotgun Certification 0027DF97 Demolitions 002C5556 Heavy Weapons Certifications 00147E38 Incapacitation 0027DF96 Particle Beams 0027BAFD Rifle Certification 002CE2E0 Marksmanship 002C890B Rapid Reloading 002C555A Sniper Certification 002C53B1 Targeting 002C59DA Armor Penetration 0027DF94 Crippling 0027CBBA Sharpshooting 002C53AF

Science Skill Codes

Skill Code ID Astrodynamics 002C5560 Geology 002CE29F Medicine 002CE2DF Research Methods 002C555C Surveying 0027CBC1 Botany 002C5557 Scanning 002CFCB1 Spacesuit Design 0027CBC3 Weapon Engineering 002C890C Zoology 002C5552 Astrophysics 0027CBBB Chemistry 002CE2C0 Outpost Engineering 002C59E0 Aneutronic Fusion 002C2C5A Planetary Habitation 0027CBC2 Special Projects 0004CE2D

Tech Skill Codes

Skill Code ID Ballistic Weapon Systems 002CE2C2 Boost Pack Training 00146C2C Piloting 002CFCAC Security 002CE2E2 Target Control Systems 002c5559 Energy Weapon Systems 002C59DB Engine Systems 002CE2DE Payloads 00143B6B Shield Systems 002C2C59 Missile Weapon Systems 002C5558 Particle Beam Weapon Systems 002C2C5B Robotics 002C5553 Starship Design 002C59DC Starship Engineering 002AC953 Automated Weapons Systems 0027B9ED Boost Assault Training 0008C3EE EM Weapon Systems 002C53B2

Now that you know every Starfield Perk ID, you’re ready to take on the game in earnest. Or at least, you are so long as you don’t get stumped by its puzzles or quests. If this occurs, we’ve got you covered with even more helpful guides down below.