All Starfield Perk IDs, Listed

These will perk you right up!

Unlocking and upgrading perks in Starfield requires quite a bit of leveling up but if you have zero patience there may just be a way to speed this up. This sneaky bit of trickery is only available to PC players so unfortunately Xbox players won’t be able to use any of the codes. Technically this is considered cheating but cheat is such a strong word, I prefer to describe it as a cheeky ruse. Get ready to level up those perks as you desire by using any of the listed Starfield perk IDs below.

Starfield Perk IDs

To make use of these IDs, you’ll need to open up your command console by typing “~” and then typing in player.addperk [perkID].

For example: If you want to level up the Boxing perk, you would enter player.addperk 002C59DF. every time the command and ID is entered, that Starfield perk will increase by one. Once you have completed your ruse, exit the command console by using the ~ symbol again.

The codes cover all five skill types: Physical, Social, Combat, Science, and Tech. You can find each of these listed below:

Physical Skill Codes

SkillCode ID
Boxing002C59DF
Fitness002CE2DD
Stealth002CFCB2
Weight Lifting002C59D9
Wellness002CE2E1
Energy Weapon Dissipation0021B8D3
Environmental Conditioning 0028AE17
Gymnastics0028AE29
Nutrition002CFCAD
Pain Tolerance002CFCAE
Cellular Regeneration0028AE14
Decontamination002CE2A0
Martial Arts002C5554
Concealment002C555E
Neurostrikes002C53B4
Rejuvination0028AE13
Social Skill Codes

SkillCode ID
Commerce002C5A8E
Gastronomy002C5A94
Persuasion0022EC82
Scavenging0028B853
Theft002C555B
Deception002CFCAF
Diplomacy002C59E1
Intimidation002C59DE
Isolation002C53AE
Negotiation002C555F
Instigation002C555D
Leadership002C890D
Outpost Management0023826F
Manipulation002C5555
Ship Command002C53B3
Xenosociology 002C53B0
Combat Skill Codes

SkillCode ID
Ballistics002CFCAB
Dueling002CFCB0
Lasers002C59DD
Pistol Certification002080FF
Shotgun Certification0027DF97
Demolitions002C5556
Heavy Weapons Certifications00147E38
Incapacitation0027DF96
Particle Beams0027BAFD
Rifle Certification002CE2E0
Marksmanship002C890B
Rapid Reloading002C555A
Sniper Certification002C53B1
Targeting002C59DA
Armor Penetration0027DF94
Crippling0027CBBA
Sharpshooting002C53AF
Science Skill Codes

SkillCode ID
Astrodynamics002C5560
Geology002CE29F
Medicine002CE2DF
Research Methods002C555C
Surveying0027CBC1
Botany002C5557
Scanning002CFCB1
Spacesuit Design0027CBC3
Weapon Engineering002C890C
Zoology002C5552
Astrophysics0027CBBB
Chemistry002CE2C0
Outpost Engineering002C59E0
Aneutronic Fusion002C2C5A
Planetary Habitation0027CBC2
Special Projects0004CE2D
Tech Skill Codes

SkillCode ID
Ballistic Weapon Systems002CE2C2
Boost Pack Training00146C2C
Piloting002CFCAC
Security002CE2E2
Target Control Systems002c5559
Energy Weapon Systems002C59DB
Engine Systems002CE2DE
Payloads00143B6B
Shield Systems002C2C59
Missile Weapon Systems002C5558
Particle Beam Weapon Systems002C2C5B
Robotics002C5553
Starship Design002C59DC
Starship Engineering002AC953
Automated Weapons Systems0027B9ED
Boost Assault Training0008C3EE
EM Weapon Systems002C53B2

Now that you know every Starfield Perk ID, you’re ready to take on the game in earnest. Or at least, you are so long as you don’t get stumped by its puzzles or quests. If this occurs, we’ve got you covered with even more helpful guides down below.

