All Starfield Cities in United Colonies

There are so many places to visit in Starfield. With over 1,000 discoverable planets it may seem overwhelming when you start the game, but it doesn’t have to be. There are just a few keys hubs that you should know about to get your missions started. So, let’s explore the United Colonies.

Every United Colonies City in Starfield

The United Colonies are where you will be spending a lot of your time. You will often be required to go to the cities associated with the colonies for mission assignments, but they are also handy for trading with the Trade Authority. There are, of course, other places where missions take place, but the ones listed here will become the most familiar.

The list below contains every United Colonies city:

Akila City

Cydonia

Gagarin Landing

Hopetown

Neon

New Atlantis

Paradiso

The Key

It may be tempting at the beginning of the game to start grav driving off into the middle of nowhere, and you can! Nobody is saying you shouldn’t. However, Starfield‘s impressive and expansive solar system is procedurally generated.

This means that each time you land on a planet, the description of the biome dictates what the game’s algorithm will create. Once you realize this, then you know that the bulk of the game really does happen in the locations stated above.

You can always do an Alanah Pearce, setting your ship on course for Pluto and waiting seven real world hours to see what happens, but we know deep down that you’ll realize you belong in the colonies.

Spoiler alert: Alanah found out that Bethesda’s landing sequences are only tied to fast travel. So she flew straight through a fuzzy and misty looking Pluto, what a bummer!