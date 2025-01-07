Xfinity’s New Streaming Bundle is Perfect for Gamers and Binge-Watchers

Xfinity offers reliable, high-speed internet with plans starting at 300 Mbps for $35/month.

There really has never been a better time for streaming. Just about every provider has a platform with a killer lineup, but that can make it expensive (and confusing) to keep up with what’s available where, and ensuring you’re getting the best deal.

Thankfully, Xfinity’s latest bundle options are a great way to ensure all you need to do is bring the popcorn — and there’s bonus incentive for gamers, too.

The company’s Xfinity Internet starts at 300Mbps for just $35 per month, putting them considerably lower than the likes of HughesNet and with better speeds, too. Xfinity Internet also includes Advanced Security features to counter online threats and give you peace of mind.

Xfinity is great for using multiple devices at once. Image via Xfinity.

So what makes Xfinity the best place for streaming media? The $15 per month StreamSaver bundle is the answer. The package includes Peacock, Apple TV+ and Netflix, giving you access to legendary shows like The Office and 30 Rock, top-tier dramas like Severance and For All Mankind, and Netlix’s recently-added catalog of WWE content.

StreamSaver even includes Sunday night football throughout the season, meaning you’re getting near endless amounts of content to enjoy for just $15 a month. Considering Netflix alone will set you back around $10, and Apple TV+ a similar amount, that’s a huge saving, but Xfinity is just as exciting for gamers, too.

Xfinity Residential for Gaming

Whether you’re playing on console or PC, you’ll know the difference milliseconds of lag can cause to a competitive match of just about anything, but Xfinity offers additional options for whole-home connectivity to ensure wherever you play in your home, you’re covered with fantastic connectivity.

It’s ideal for busy households, too — we’ve all felt the pain of a loved one logging onto the internet and seeing our own speeds plummet, but Xfinity offers ‘over 99.9% network reliability’ for ultra-low lag while playing. There are even public Wi-Fi hotspots for users on the go, too.

With the rise of game-streaming services, too, you’ll be able to play games via the cloud using services like Xbox Game Pass and know you’re getting a consistent connection on any device you choose.

Looking to stream your own gameplay exploits? Xfinity has good news for budding content creators, too, with those speedy downloads tied to some slick upload speeds. That means whether you’re streaming on Twitch or uploading videos to YouTube, there’s plenty of overhead to support everything you’re up to.

Xfinity also prides itself on providing more granular control of your Wi-Fi service. At any point you can add additional nodes to help cover even larger areas, while the Xfinity xFi app lets users monitor connections, set up parental controls, or even set screen time limits on a per-device basis. That’s all while offering Advanced Security tools to tell you if threats are targeting any device in your home, so you can take action.

If this all sounds good, you can sign up at Xfinity right now with a variety of special offers.

The first nets you Xfinity Latino TV for just $10 per month, including live TV, sports, and streaming in English and Spanish. That makes it ideal for bilingual binge-watchers.

The second is Xfinity’s X1 TV box with multiview for football games, a huge array of apps, and on-demand shows. It includes channels like MSNBC, ESPN and plenty more.

Finally, don’t forget that Sunday Night Football is included in the StreamSaver bundle, letting you save big and enjoy the weekend’s biggest matches, week in, week out.

