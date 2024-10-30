Get this sleek RC Car from Bravomonster just in time for your Holiday shopping (48% off right now)

Get the Bravomonster Speedster RC Car For 48% Off Today!

If you crave a taste of life in the fast lane , there’s no shortage of ways to get your fix — from racing sims like Gran Turismo and Forza, to heading to your local go-karting track. But, the easiest way to nurture your need for speed without leaving the house? Grabbing yourself a remote control racer.

Unlike decking out your gaming room with a full racing simulator, it won’t set you back thousands of dollars or crowd your collection. In fact, if you go for Bravomonster’s Classic Speedster Rechargeable Remote Control Racer —which is currently discounted by 48%—you could be doing burnouts around your living room for just $97.49.



Image via Bravomonster

What is Bravomonster?

Bravomonster is an award-winning remote-controlled car brand that creates carefully designed racers for kids and big kids at heart. The remote racer specialist is known for its ‘precision engineering’, ensuring every detail has been meticulously designed for optimal performance —from its smooth handling experience to its powerful acceleration.

A worthy addition to any car enthusiast’s collection

Image via Bravomonster

The Bravomonster Classic RC Speedster is the winner of a prestigious Red Dot Design Award and one of the top-selling toys in Japan. For those unaware, the Red Dot Design Award is an annual, international design competition that allows brands to advertise their products with a coveted seal of great design.

The fact the Bravomonster Classic RC Speedster is the world’s first remote-controlled car to win this award is a huge indication of the brand’s high esteem in the RC car community.

Able to reach speeds up to 10 mph , you’ll be surprised by how effortlessly this speedster drifts around corners. It’s all thanks to the Bravomonster Classic RC Speedster’s sleek and aerodynamic design. Featuring graceful contours, responsive controls and a formidable engine, you’ll be the envy of all the car toy hobbyists on the block.

Image via Bravomonster

It also comes with a retro-style controller and features a five-line intelligent digital servo, 6A ESC linear speed control as well as a +10 deg caster. Not only is it capable of lasting up to 50 minutes in Normal Mode and 30 minutes in Racing Mode, but you can also control all the fun from as far as 100 feet away.

And, you don’t even have to worry about collisions since the Classic RC Speedster is covered in a scratch-resistant UV coating . So, whether you opt for Rally Red, Grabber Blue, Panther Pink, or British Racing Green, you won’t have to worry about taking off the shine.

For those interested in expanding their RC car collection, Bravomonster has two other models to consider, too. There’s the Muscle Mayhem Remote Control Car , or the Speedster 4D Luxe Remote Control Sport Racing Car . While it may resemble the Classic RC Speedster, this Luxe RC car offers an added 4D immersive driving experience. Its remote control features a somatosensory system so you can turn left or right and go backwards and forwards simply by tilting the controller. It better simulates the race car experience, so you can effortlessly glide around any terrain.

Grab the Classic RC Speedster on sale for $97.49 from Bravomonster’s website here .

