Could This Be The Best Standing Desk On The Market Today?

Designed to stand out among the competition, Secretlab’s MAGNUS desk offered innovative features instead of doing more of the same. But it wasn’t perfect as it lacked a sit-to-stand function and had a rather limited desk space. Those are no longer problems with the arrival of the MAGNUS Pro , however.

Exceptional durability and build quality

To start, the durability of the MAGNUS Pro is worth mentioning as a stand-out feature thanks to its high-quality material and Magnetic Ecosystem . It completely revolutionizes cable management. Your MAGNUS Pro desk will always stay as neat as it was on the first day you got it.

Image via Secretlab

Integrated power supply and cable management

Additionally, it has an integrated power supply column with a single concealed cable that powers the desk. The desk offers a height adjustment range from 650 millimeters to 1,250 millimeters, powered by dual electric motors that can smoothly lift up to 120 kilograms of gear. The adjustments are quiet and efficient, making the MAGNUS Pro a versatile option for various setups .

Image via Secretlab

Advanced height adjustment features

Aside from its magnetic ecosystem and height adjustment , the MAGNUS Pro is crafted from high-quality metal alloys and undergoes rigorous testing. Secretlab put a lot of time and effort into ensuring this is a durable product that rises above the competition , which is why the MAGNUS Pro desk achieves up to four times the required international standards for load tests.

Image via Secretlab

Combining functionality with style

Not only does it have everything you’d expect from a desk such as this, but the MAGNUS Pro also offers a seamless cable management system , desk space, height adjustment, and durable material. It combines all the best features of the original MAGNUS desk and grants you a larger area to work while adding the much-desired sit-to-stand function , making the MAGNUS Pro a great choice for anyone seeking a versatile, stylish, and highly functional workspace.

Image via Secretlab

About Secretlab

Secretlab is known in the market for its commitment to quality and innovation. By listening to customer feedback and continuously improving its products, Secretlab has established itself as a leader in the gaming and office furniture market. The MAGNUS Pro is a testament to Secretlab’s dedication to creating functional, stylish, and durable products.

