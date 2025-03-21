Must-Have Collectables: Why Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney Trading Cards Are Bigger Than Ever.

Trading cards are more coveted than ever, and they're keeping fandoms alive just as much as movies and comics.

This article was written in partnership with eBay Australia.

Recommended Videos

Trading cards are keeping fandoms alive every bit as much as movies and comics, and they can be the ultimate collectible.

Ever wonder who’d win in a fight between Thanos and Galactus? Or who’d come out on top if Sleeping Beauty’s Maleficent unleashed her magic on The Little Mermaid’s Ursula? What about a battle of minds between The Riddler and Detective Chimp? Trading cards are your chance to find out!

We’re kidding, of course, those arguments will rage forever, as long as fans debate them. But fantasy battles are a huge part of what makes trading cards so appealing and help cement them as an essential part of keeping fandoms alive.

You only need to glance at eBay’s massive trading card marketplace to understand what a big deal trading cards are, from Marvel and DC to Disney and Star Wars and beyond.

But while some, such as Disney’s Lorcana, are relatively new, others have been around for decades. DC Comics has been delighting fans with trading cards for over 80 years! DC’s first trading card set was a collection of 72 Superman cards, released in 1940.

And now? Fans are spoilt for choice but some favorites never go away. Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot signed card fetched over $5,000* on eBay Australia and other popular characters include Batman, Joker, and Aquaman.

Marvel didn’t catch up until the mid-sixties, but that’s still nearly sixty years of trading cards, celebrating iconic characters like Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Panther as well as villains like Doctor Doom and Thanos. Sadly, the infamous Thanoscopter hasn’t had its own card – yet – but Marvel trading cards have explored virtually every aspect of the Marvel Comics and Marvel Cinematic Universes.

Wolverine seems to be a fan favorite with a Wolverine Precious Metal Gems card selling for over $15,000*, just beating an autographed Robert Downey Jr Iron Man card which sold for over $13,000* on eBay Australia.

Disney characters have captivated us since our childhoods and only recently have we been able to relive the magic through their announcement of Lorcana. And while Disney’s Lorcana is the youngest of these lines, it’s a chance to connect with your favorite Disney characters; even the lesser-known ones, such as Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, one of the first characters Walt Disney ever created. Cards include Restaurant Owner Tiana (from The Princess and the Frog), Ice Surfer Elsa (from Frozen), and First Mate Donald Duck.

Star Wars may now be in the hands of Disney, but creator George Lucas wisely retained the merchandising rights. Thanks in part to that decision, Star Wars trading cards arrived shortly after the release of 1977’s Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, and were snapped up by fans.

Luke Skywalker cards, in particular, have remained a favorite, and in January, a 1977 Luke Skywalker card sold for over $2,200* on eBay Australia with fans wanting a piece of this loved character. But the Star Wars universe has grown since those early days, and fans can now pick up cards of The Mandalorian, Kylo Ren, Rey, and other characters who are relatively new to the franchise.

If you’re lucky, your parents or grandparents may have shared their cards, passing along their love of the fandom. But even if they didn’t, you can still reach right back into trading card history. eBay is the go-to place to pick up trading cards, from individual cards to rare autograph cards to local and international exclusives and beyond. It’s not just modern trading cards, either, you can also snag vintage cards, some of which are even older than you are!

Want a genuine 1940s collectible trading card of Superman trapped in a glacier? eBay has you covered! It’ll set you back $185, but thanks to eBay’s buyer and seller protections, its many, many reputable traders like thegamesmenau, cherrycollectablesaus, and the-hobby-australia, and the now widespread system of card grading, you can shop in safety, whether you’re a player, collector or both.

Want the joy of tearing open individual packs? We’ve all experienced that rush of finding a rare holo card, feeling like we’d snagged one of Willy Wonka’s golden tickets. eBay has all the single-sealed packs and multi-pack booster boxes you could ever want.

Whether you’re a trading card collector looking to make a mint tracking down limited edition sets and artist collaborations, or a player itching to recreate iconic battles, eBay is your one-stop shop for these ultimate collectibles. And who knows, maybe one day you’ll be the one passing along your love of the fandom to the next generation.

*eBay Australia Sales Data 1 Jan 2022 – 1 March 2025.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy