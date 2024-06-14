Are There Any Tower Adventure Codes? (June 2024)

Looking for the latest Tower Adventure codes? This Roblox game from Slime Slayer is another tower defense game in the genre that seems to be taking the platform by storm right now. To defeat monsters and dragons you’ll need to deploy a range of powerful Guardian units, but codes can help give you a head-start, too.

All Tower Adventure Codes

Tower Adventure Codes (Working)

No active Tower Adventure codes.

Tower Adventure Codes (Expired)

Release : 777 coins

: 777 coins ikun : Rainer skin

: Rainer skin Sorry : 500 Coins

: 500 Coins Medic : 300 stardust

: 300 stardust Thanks: 300 stardust

How to Redeem Codes in Tower Adventure

Fortunately, the code redemption process in Tower Adventure is very easy. If you’ve played other Roblox games, you’ll know exactly what to expect. Here’s what to do:

Load into Tower Adventure via the Roblox game page.

From the lobby, tap the cog icon to bring up the Settings menu.

Paste a coupon from our list into the Code text box.

Press the green Redeem button and check your inventory for rewards!

How Do You Get More Tower Adventure Codes?

The best place to find more codes is the Tower Adventure Discord server. Once you’ve verified your account via Bloxlink, the dedicated ‘news’ channel shares codes alongside big updates and patches. There’s also an ‘updates’ channel on that server, which shares codes you can’t find anywhere else.

Aside from that, be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly. We’ll update our guide as soon as we spot new codes, saving you from hunting for them yourself.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Unfortunately, codes in Tower Adventure tend to expire incredibly soon after they first release. Generally speaking, there’s less than a week’s window between the code arriving and it going out of rotation. Any codes you spot elsewhere online could well already be expired, so you’re best sticking with us.

Of course, also make sure you’re inputting each code exactly as you see it in our list. That includes all capitalization, and numbers if they ever land in coupons. Roblox experiences are very specific with code formatting, so simply copy and paste each code in to save yourself the hassle.

What is Tower Adventure?

Developed by Slime Slayer, Tower Adventure is your classic Roblox TDS experience. If you’ve played games like Anime Defenders or All Star Tower Defense, you’ll know exactly what to expect from this methodical, strategic hit.

