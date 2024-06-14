Players attacking a dragon in Tower Adventure.
Image Source: Roblox
Category:
Roblox
Codes
Guides

Are There Any Tower Adventure Codes? (June 2024)

Build up your tower!
Image of Luke Hinton
Luke Hinton
|
Published: Jun 14, 2024 09:15 am

Looking for the latest Tower Adventure codes? This Roblox game from Slime Slayer is another tower defense game in the genre that seems to be taking the platform by storm right now. To defeat monsters and dragons you’ll need to deploy a range of powerful Guardian units, but codes can help give you a head-start, too.

Recommended Videos

All Tower Adventure Codes

Tower Adventure Codes (Working)

  • No active Tower Adventure codes.

Tower Adventure Codes (Expired)

  • Release: 777 coins
  • ikun: Rainer skin
  • Sorry: 500 Coins
  • Medic: 300 stardust
  • Thanks: 300 stardust
The code redemption screen in Tower Adventure.
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Tower Adventure

Fortunately, the code redemption process in Tower Adventure is very easy. If you’ve played other Roblox games, you’ll know exactly what to expect. Here’s what to do:

  • Load into Tower Adventure via the Roblox game page.
  • From the lobby, tap the cog icon to bring up the Settings menu.
  • Paste a coupon from our list into the Code text box.
  • Press the green Redeem button and check your inventory for rewards!

How Do You Get More Tower Adventure Codes?

The best place to find more codes is the Tower Adventure Discord server. Once you’ve verified your account via Bloxlink, the dedicated ‘news’ channel shares codes alongside big updates and patches. There’s also an ‘updates’ channel on that server, which shares codes you can’t find anywhere else.

Aside from that, be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly. We’ll update our guide as soon as we spot new codes, saving you from hunting for them yourself.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Unfortunately, codes in Tower Adventure tend to expire incredibly soon after they first release. Generally speaking, there’s less than a week’s window between the code arriving and it going out of rotation. Any codes you spot elsewhere online could well already be expired, so you’re best sticking with us.

Of course, also make sure you’re inputting each code exactly as you see it in our list. That includes all capitalization, and numbers if they ever land in coupons. Roblox experiences are very specific with code formatting, so simply copy and paste each code in to save yourself the hassle.

What is Tower Adventure?

Developed by Slime Slayer, Tower Adventure is your classic Roblox TDS experience. If you’ve played games like Anime Defenders or All Star Tower Defense, you’ll know exactly what to expect from this methodical, strategic hit.

That’s all for this guide! For more like this, check out the Type Soul Trello link and the latest Sneak Out codes. We’ve also got an Isekai Feast tier list for you to refer to!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Ultimate Football Codes (June 2024)
A football player in Ultimate Football.
A football player in Ultimate Football.
A football player in Ultimate Football.
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Ultimate Football Codes (June 2024)
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Jun 14, 2024
Read Article Anime Odyssey Simulator Codes (June 2024)
Characters jumping in Anime Odyssey Simulator Roblox experience
Characters jumping in Anime Odyssey Simulator Roblox experience
Characters jumping in Anime Odyssey Simulator Roblox experience
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Anime Odyssey Simulator Codes (June 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Jun 14, 2024
Read Article Jujutsu Legacy Codes (June 2024)
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Jujutsu Legacy Codes (June 2024)
Lewis Rees Lewis Rees Jun 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Ultimate Football Codes (June 2024)
A football player in Ultimate Football.
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Ultimate Football Codes (June 2024)
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Jun 14, 2024
Read Article Anime Odyssey Simulator Codes (June 2024)
Characters jumping in Anime Odyssey Simulator Roblox experience
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Anime Odyssey Simulator Codes (June 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Jun 14, 2024
Read Article Jujutsu Legacy Codes (June 2024)
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Jujutsu Legacy Codes (June 2024)
Lewis Rees Lewis Rees Jun 14, 2024
Author
Luke Hinton
Luke Hinton is a video games journalist currently working as Senior Guides Writer and Associate Editor at Twinfinite. He has undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Journalism, Media, and Culture, and previously specialised in entertainment writing.