That Crazy Adventure Codes (December 2023)

When you’ve been grinding ranks and levels in That Crazy Adventure, it’s nice to get some free rewards every now and then. It’s hard work, you know. You deserve something! Well, you could always redeem That Crazy Adventure codes!

All That Crazy Adventure Codes List

For That Crazy Adventure, you won’t get much this time around, but you’ll net yourself some pretty sweet loot regardless.

That Crazy Adventure Codes (Working)

CHRISTMAS1: Nets you x1000 Cash, x5 Redeemed Rokakaka, x5 Keys, and x10 Redeemed Stand Arrows

That Crazy Adventure Codes (Expired)

CORRUPTED_8K

6kMembers

5kMembers

2mil!!

Srry!

SrryForBugs!

1MIL_VIS

400kVISTS!

1000members

4000favs

HappyNewYear

How To Redeem Codes in That Crazy Adventure

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

In the bottom right hand corner, you’ll see a small menu icon, with three dashes. That’s your main menu. Go ahead and open the menu. Next, choose the ‘Other’ menu icon in the center. At the top, you’ll see the text box used for filling in codes. Make sure you’re Rank 5; codes can’t be redeemed until then.

How Can You Get More That Crazy Adventure Codes?

Naturally, the best place to stay up to date with codes is here at Twinfinite! You could snoop around on the That Crazy Adventure Discord channel, but codes are rarely (if ever) shared there. The developer’s YouTube Channel, Pitfall Interactive also isn’t a bad place for information.

Why Are My That Crazy Adventure Codes Not Working?

In the case of That Crazy Adventure, you’ve likely forgot to take into consideration case-sensitivity. If you check our list and you see capital letters, then that’s how they should be typed. The game won’t register the code without it, even if you got the spelling correct.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in That Crazy Adventure

That Crazy Adventure is pretty vanilla when it comes to earning free rewards. You’ll be rewarded in-game currency as you play, which you can use to purchase items you usually get from codes, like Stand Arrows and Rokakaka. There are several NPCs that act as storefronts, outside of the in-game shop, which is its own separate thing.

What is That Crazy Adventure?

That Crazy Adventure is an action game based on the popular manga and anime JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (hence the name). It features some light RPG elements, like levels, ranks, and builds you can put together that involve combining Stands, Specialties, and Character Skills. You can quest, fight world bosses, or just duke it out with your friends.

And that wraps up everything there is to know about the latest That Crazy Adventure codes. There's more where that came from, though, especially with Roblox.