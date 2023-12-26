Text a Friend Codes (December 2023)

Updated December 26, 2023 We looked for new codes!

Roblox has its fair share of quirky clicking games, and Text a Friend definitely falls into that category. Texting your friends is easy in itself, but if you want to be the best, you’ll need some boosts. That’s where codes for Text a Friend come in. Use them, and you’ll be one step closer to becoming the ultimate texter.

All Text a Friend Codes List

Text a Friend Codes (Working)

RELEASE —50 Wins

—50 Wins 250Likes —500 Clicks, 200 Wins

—500 Clicks, 200 Wins SECRETABC —500 Wins

—500 Wins SUPERSECRETCODE—1000 Wins

Text a Friend Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Text a Friend codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Text a Friend

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Follow the instructions below to redeem Text a Friend codes:

Open Text a Friend on Roblox. Click the Codes button (it’s located on the right side of the screen, and it looks like the YouTube icon). Type in your code in the text box. Click on Redeem to claim your free rewards.

How Can You Get More Text a Friend Codes?

The newest codes will first appear on the Text a Friend Roblox page. However, there are also secret codes that are published on OnlyCakeyy’s YouTube channel. Watching every video is bound to take your time. So, you should bookmark this code list instead. We do our best to keep the Working list updated, so come back occasionally to check for the latest codes.

Why Are My Text a Friend Codes Not Working?

If your Text a Friend code isn’t working, it’s probably either misspelled or expired. Misspelling a code happens often, especially with longer codes that have a mix of letters, numbers, and special characters. Therefore, copying and pasting the codes into the input field is best.

Expired codes are also common. The developers will often post a notification if a code has expired, but sometimes that isn’t the case. So, use the codes as soon as you find them, and you won’t have to worry about their expiration date.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Text a Friend

Here is a list of all the free stuff you can unlock now in Text a Friend:

Twelve free gifts each day, depending on how long you are logged in.

2X Clicks and 2X Wins events throughout the day.

Free Dominus Icecream pet. The promotion is visible in the top right of your screen.

Free private servers.

What Is Text a Friend?

Text a Friend is a clicker game in which you collect new phones, pets, and boosts, all to enhance your texting ability. Texting is just clicking, meaning you don’t have to type out messages or anything of the sort.

The endgame is mostly progressing through different areas and fighting other people in PvP. However, you can purchase many premium boosts for Robux, giving you a huge PvP advantage. So, be prepared to face real P2W whales in Text a Friend.

