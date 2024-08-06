Smoothie Factory Tycoon Codes (August 2024)

If you want to make an iced drink empire, you’ll absolutely want to redeem Smoothie Factory Tycoon codes. This long-running Roblox experience from Blend Productions has been updated and improved upon for years, meaning there’s no better time than now to craft your own factory and produce bespoke smoothies.

All Smoothie Factory Tycoon Codes

Smoothie Factory Tycoon Codes (Working)

SisterPlanet: 120 seconds boost, one Diamond Crate, and two Blend Tokens

Smoothie Factory Tycoon Codes (Expired)

SlushSmoothie

25MVisits

HauntedSmoothie

1yearfactory

RedSoilEntry

How to Redeem Codes in Smoothie Factory Tycoon

Making use of coupons in Smoothie Factory Tycoon is very easy. Even better, the process is identical on mobile, console, and PC versions of Roblox. Here’s what you need to do:

Load into Smoothie Factory Tycoon by going through the Roblox game page.

Press the Settings icon (a cog) and then the blue Codes button that appears.

Paste in a code from our list and hit the green Redeem button.

Check the pop-up message on the bottom-right of the screen to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Smoothie Factory Tycoon Codes?

You can find more Smoothie Factory Tycoon codes on the developer’s Discord server. Provided you ticked the option to see SFT updates when you sign up, you can check the ‘announcements’ channel for codes. The devs often drop them alongside major updates, but this doesn’t happen too often.

Of course, you should also bookmark this page and check in with us each time you play Smoothie Factory Tycoon. We’ll update our list as soon as we spot new codes, and remove old ones once they expire. That way, it saves you from scouring the web for them yourself.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario here is that your code has expired. Roblox codes tend to disappear without any prior warning, and won’t return again. As such, be sure to use each code as soon as you see it on our list, to avoid falling into that pitfall.

Alongside that, make sure you’re pasting codes in directly from our list. Roblox codes are often case-sensitive and have very specific formatting quirks, so even the slightest typo will cause an error. Copying codes exactly as seen here will help avoid this situation.

