Slouse’s MM2 Codes (October 2023)

Slouse’s MM2 isn’t much different than your typical Murder Mystery game on Roblox. You’ll get a random role each round, either as an innocent victim, the murderer, or the sheriff. Being the murderer is loads of fun as you try to blend in with the victims in order to catch one that broke away from the pack. You can get fun customization options from playing or by using these Slouse’s MM2 codes!

All Working Slouse’s MM2 Codes

As of Sept. 29, 2023, the following items can be collect in Slouse’s MM2:

LIKES500 : Redeem this code for a legendary Toxic Icecrusher Weapon

: Redeem this code for a legendary Toxic Icecrusher Weapon RELEASE: Use this code for an easy x4000 Coins and x100 Diamonds

All Expired Slouse’s MM2 Codes

Whenever Roblox codes expire, we move them to this list as a reminder that they can’t be used anymore for free rewards. It’s unfortunate, but no code lasts forever. As of Sept. 29, 2023, these are no longer in use:

None of the codes in Slouse’s MM2 have expired yet

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

While redeeming free in-game items in Slouse’s MM2 is rather easy, the redemption window is somewhat hidden. After you load of Roblox and launch the game, here’s what you do to collect your free rewards:

Select Inventory, located on the left-hand side. Now, along the left-hand side of your inventory, you’ll see several tabs. Select the Weapons tab. In the bottom-right corner of the Weapons tab is the code redemption window. Type in an active code exactly how it appears on our list. The codes are case-sensitive!

Now take those Slouse’s MM2 codes and profit! Use them as soon as possible, folks; Roblox codes rarely last longer than a month. If you can’t get enough free stuff, you can always use the links down below. You’ll find codes lists to a plethora of popular Roblox games like A Piece!