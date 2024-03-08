Roblox Slap Fighting Simulator Codes (March 2024)

Updated March 8, 2024 We looked for extra codes!

Recommended Videos

It’s frustrating to grind in a Roblox experience for hours only to realize that you’ve barely got enough resources for one upgrade. Now, free boosts can come in clutch in such moments. That’s why we collected all working Slap Fighting Simulator codes just below. So, check them out.

All Roblox Slap Race Codes

Here is a list of all working Slap Fighting Simulator codes, including the rewards that you get for redeeming them:

RELEASE : 5-minute Luck Boost

: 5-minute Luck Boost SECRET: 5-minute Strength Boost

Expired Slap Fighting Simulator Codes

There are no expired codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Slap Fighting Simulator

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Follow the instructions below to redeem Slap Fighting Simulator codes:

Open Slap Fighting Simulator on Roblox. Press the Codes button on the right. Type in your code in the text box. Click on the Redeem button to claim your boosts.

Why Are My Roblox Slap Fighting Simulator Codes Not Working?

Codes in Slap Fighting Simulator aren’t case-sensitive, so you don’t have to worry about capitalization. However, they are often long, so typing them out can lead to spelling errors. To avoid that, copy and paste the codes instead. It’s quicker, too.

Also, if you are sure your spelling is correct, there is a chance that the code you tried to use has expired or that you’ve already redeemed it on your account. Luckily, the game will notify you if either of those two things happens, so you won’t have to waste much time on such codes.

Related Article: Touchdown Simulator Codes

How Can You Get More Roblox Slap Fighting Simulator Codes?

There are two main sources of codes for the Slap Fighting Simulator: the official Discord server and the game’s Roblox page. There is also a third one, the SamirDevs Twitter account, which you can see on the codes-redemption screen. However, it is extremely inactive, and you won’t find much there.

Now, even the two reliable sources above are prone to deleting still-working codes, or in Discord’s case, you’ll have to scroll through a wall of irrelevant messages to find codes. Therefore, I suggest you bookmark this post instead. We regularly update the working list, and it only takes a few seconds to check this way.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

There are five important sources of free stuff in Slap Fighting Simulator, and you should try to get everything you can out of them. They are listed just below in order of importance:

Join Groups – You can join five groups and get a +20% stat boost from each one. Those groups are Hmpf Studios, SamirDevs Studios, Boyas Studios, Skola Studios, and Spugh Studios. Once you’ve joined them, click the Groups button in-game on the right to claim the boosts.

– You can join five groups and get a +20% stat boost from each one. Those groups are Hmpf Studios, SamirDevs Studios, Boyas Studios, Skola Studios, and Spugh Studios. Once you’ve joined them, click the Groups button in-game on the right to claim the boosts. Invite Friends – This one might be harder to accomplish, but inviting friends gives you a crazy boost. They only need to join your server for it to count, and at 30 invites, you can get a Royal Elemental pet, which gives you +25,000% stats.

– This one might be harder to accomplish, but inviting friends gives you a crazy boost. They only need to join your server for it to count, and at 30 invites, you can get a Royal Elemental pet, which gives you +25,000% stats. Play Time Rewards – Playtime rewards are great, and you can access them via the Claim Gift! button on the right. However, to get the last ones, you’ll have to be in-game for 24 hours.

– Playtime rewards are great, and you can access them via the Claim Gift! button on the right. However, to get the last ones, you’ll have to be in-game for 24 hours. Daily Rewards and Quests – There are plenty of dailies and quests in-game, but they mostly offer minor boosts. You can access them via the small menu on the right.

– There are plenty of dailies and quests in-game, but they mostly offer minor boosts. You can access them via the small menu on the right. Spin Wheel – You will get spins for just being in the game. The rewards seem solid, but the drop chances are abysmal.

If you want to get the most out of the game, keep it on all the time in the background. If it’s eating up your device’s resources, remember that you can lower the graphics through the Roblox settings menu on the top right.

What is Slap Fighting Simulator?

Slap Fighting Simulator is a clicker Roblox experience that is very similar to Get a Gift Every Click, although with a more violent, sportslike theme. The goal is simple: slap people’s faces off and climb the ladder until you become the slap-fighting champion.

That’s all we have regarding codes and how to redeem them in Slap Fighting Simulator. For more similar articles, visit the Codes section here on Twinfinite. We have lists for all the popular Roblox titles, where boosts can give you the edge over other players.

Also, I recommend you check out Pet Racer Simulator if you haven’t already done so. It’s also a game that you can leave in the background for hours but with a bigger focus on hatching and upgrading your pet squad than Slap Fighting Simulator.