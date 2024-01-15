Simpsons Tower Defense Codes (January 2024)

Updated January 15, 2024 We looked for extra codes!

Getting all the characters in Simpsons Tower Defense will take a lot of time since the grind is hard. However, codes can be a source of free cash and rewards to speed up your grind. So, we compiled a list of working Simpsons Tower Defense codes for you to use right below.

All Simpsons Tower Defense Codes List

Simpsons Tower Defense Codes (Working)

SORRY —Coins x 1000

—Coins x 1000 UPDATE —Coins x 200

—Coins x 200 LAUNCH—Coins x 100

Simpsons Tower Defense Codes (Expired)

There are no expired codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Simpsons Tower Defense

Follow the instructions below to redeem Simpsons Tower Defense codes:

Open Simpsons Tower Defense on Roblox. Press the Heart-shaped button at the top of the screen. Type in your code in the text box. Click on Confirm Code to claim your loot.

How Can You Get More Simpsons Tower Defense Codes?

The developers post the newest codes on the official Roblox store page and on their Discord server. However, they remove codes even before they expire, so you might miss out on some freebies if you stick to those channels.

What you should do instead is bookmark this article. We update the Working list regularly, so dropping by occasionally to check for any new codes will only take you a minute. It’s much better than scrolling through irrelevant Discord messages only to find no new codes.

Why Are My Simpsons Tower Defense Codes Not Working?

If your codes aren’t working, they could be expired. This isn’t unusual since developers often put a time limit on when the code can be redeemed without notifying the players.

Another possibility is that the code you tried to redeem was already used on your account. Thankfully, the game will notify you if that’s the case, so there will be no need to double-check the list for any codes that you might’ve skipped.

Ultimately, it could’ve just been a spelling error. Codes for Simpsons Tower Defense aren’t case-sensitive, but they are often long and might mix special characters, letters, and numbers. So, to avoid any errors, copying and pasting the codes into the input field is the best way to go about it.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Simpsons Tower Defense

Simpsons Tower Defense is pretty generous when it comes to free rewards. Nonetheless, some are worth keeping an eye on more than others. Here are the most important ones:

Seven-day rewards – access them via the calendar button on the top.

Playtime gifts – play for up to two hours each day to receive a bunch of coins and gems. To get them, click on the giftbox-looking button on the top.

Group join rewards – join the Play Tower Defense group to get a free unit. It’s good for early game.

AFK farm – you can enter the portal from the spawn area. It’s a great source of free currency and requires no effort.

What is Simpsons Tower Defense?

Simpsons Tower Defense is a Simpsons-inspired tower defense Roblox experience. The game features multiple iconic locations from the TV show for you to play on and dozens of fan-favorite characters. It can also be played in co-op with up to five players.

