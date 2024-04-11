Roblox Samurai Parallel Codes (April 2024)

After some Roblox Samurai Parallel codes? This sword-swinging RPG from Pyramid Studios is all about combat, with separate areas for PvP and PvE battles. The more you play the more you can level up your samurai, and codes can help speed up that process, too. Let’s get into it!

All Roblox Samurai Parallel Codes

Roblox Samurai Parallel Codes (Active)

FREETRIAL : Race Spin

: Race Spin SUBSCRIBE2OGVEXX

Roblox Samurai Parallel Codes (Expired)

HAPPYRELEASE : 2 race spin vouchers

: 2 race spin vouchers PYRAMIDSTUDIOS : Starry eyes

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Samurai Parallel

Making use of these codes is a very easy process. That said, note that you’ll need to have already created your own character and played the game for a short while. Let’s get into it:

Load into Samurai Parallel via the Roblox game page.

Create a character and play through the early combat sections.

Close the game and head back into the main menu, where your character overlooks the landscape.

Click the Enter Code box at the bottom-left of the screen and paste in a code from our list.

Hit the Return key and head back into the game to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Roblox Samurai Parallel Codes?

The best place to find more Samurai Parallel coupons is the game’s Discord server. Once you’ve joined, be sure to verify your Roblox and Discord accounts via Bloxlink. After that, check the ‘announcements’ channel, and you’ll see new codes as they land alongside patches.

On top of that, there’s a YouTube channel and X page to follow for the dev, with codes very likely to arrive there too. Lastly, check out the YouTuber OGVexx, because they’ve posted exclusive codes for the game in the past.

Of course, you should also bookmark this page and check back each time you play Samurai Parallel. If you don’t fancy checking through chat logs for yourself, we’ll constantly update our lists to see whether new coupons have landed.

Why Are My Roblox Samurai Parallel Codes Not Working?

There are two likely issues if you’re trying to use a code and it isn’t working. Either the code in question has expired, or you’ve gone wrong somewhere when trying to redeem it.

Roblox codes often expire with little warning, so that could be the case if you get an error code. However, on the Discord each new code is listed alongside when it’ll stop working. Therefore, you should be able to use them in time.

If the code is still listed as active, make sure you’re typing it in exactly as seen on our guide. Most Roblox codes tend to be case-sensitive and have strict number formatting. To avoid any issues, you can copy and paste codes directly from our list.

What is Samurai Parallel?

Samurai Parallel is a combat-focused Roblox RPG with punishingly difficult battle mechanics. You fight against AI enemies and fellow players, and will need to grind out combat to eventually level up enough to hold your own. It’s not easy, but one of the most rewarding RPGs on the Roblox platform.

