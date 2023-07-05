Roblox Exam Week Codes

Image Source: Roblox

Horror games are surprisingly popular on Roblox, and Exam Week is undoubtedly one of the scariest experiences on the entire platform. As a student, you’re tasked with stealing exam answers while trying to outrun a hideous lunch lady. Honestly, to me, that sounds just like a normal day in school, but I digress. For those seeking the latest Exam Week codes, you’re exactly where you need to be. Let’s get the show on the road!

All Working Exam Week Codes

These are all the active, valid codes in the game you can use to redeem for free in-game items:

Release – x2 XP Boost for 1 hour

All Expired Codes

At the time of writing, there are currently no invalid, inactive codes in the game right now.

How to Redeem Codes

Much akin to many other Roblox titles, it’s easy to redeem codes in-game. If you’re unsure, simply follow these steps:

First of all, launch Exam Week on Roblox.

Next, tap on the Twitter bird icon on the bottom left of the screen.

In the text box provided, type in a code from the list above.

Hit the green ‘Redeem’ button and the rewards will be added to your account.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

And with that, we come to the conclusion of our guide on the latest Exam Week codes. For more horror-related Roblox content, here are the newest codes for Doors as well as a guide explaining how to escape all the Rainbow Friends. Or if you’d rather, why not take a peek at our further coverage below before you skedaddle.

About the author

Dylan Chaundy Dylan is a Senior Writer at Twinfinite and has been with the site for over two years, and in the games media industry for over a decade. He typically covers horror, RPGs, shooters, indie titles and movies, and loves reading, pizza and skateboarding; ideally, at the same time. He has a degree in English Literature from Aberystwyth University, Wales. He thinks FTL may be the most perfect game ever created. More Stories by Dylan Chaundy

Related Posts