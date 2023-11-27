Roblox Animentals Codes (November 2023)

Animentals is a Roblox game where the world of anime and elemental powers meet. Before embarking on your quest, you can check out this handy guide to find out all valid codes you can use to redeem free rewards.

All Available Codes in Animentals

Although Animental has just been released, the developer has shared several codes for new players to use at the start of their journey. Most of the codes will grant you ROLLS, but some can also give you Coins. Here is the list of all working codes in Animentals:

EZROLLS – Redeem to get 5 ROLLS

– Redeem to get 5 ROLLS GETROLL – Redeem to get 3 ROLLS

– Redeem to get 3 ROLLS RELEASEYAY – Redeem to get 1,000 Coins

All Expired Codes in Animentals

There are no expired codes in Animentals at the moment because the game is newly released. This will likely change in the future, and we will update this list when we find any codes that no longer work.

How to Redeem Codes in Animentals

You can redeem codes very easily in Animentals. After you launch the game in the Roblox app, you can follow this step-by-step guide to obtain your reward:

Press the M button on your keyboard to access the Animentals main menu. Select the Twitter button at the top left side of the radial menu. Copy or type one of the working codes from our list into the text box. Hit the Redeem button to obtain your reward.

I recommend you bookmark this page so you can easily revisit it in the future. We will regularly update this post with the newest Animental codes so you won’t miss any free rewards.

You can join Animentals’ Discord Server to keep up with the latest news and updates. The developer of this Roblox game, Tay, also has an X account where they share new valid codes for their game.

That’s everything you need to know about Animentals codes. For more Roblox content, you can check out the links below this post. I also recommend you read our code posts on Blade Ball, Fruit Battlegrounds, and Shindo Life.