Pet Malu Simulator Codes (October 2024)

In this cute Roblox experience you’ll have to take care of a nice lil’ dog, but you’ll have to spend diamonds to do it. So how about some free ones? Here are our Pet Malu Simulator codes which allow you to collect them. Keep reading to find out how to redeem them quickly and easy!
All Pet Malu Simulator Codes
Pet Malu Simulator Codes (Working)
- SubToBeeBuYog: 1k Diamonds
- SubToLazySly: 100 Diamonds
- BaryaGang: 100 Diamonds
- SubToKuyaKing: 100 Diamonds
- SubToMcHero: 100 Diamonds
- SubToKriphie: 100 Diamonds
- SubToKristianPH: 100 Diamonds
- SubToSthreed: 100 Diamonds
- SubToKada: 100 Diamonds
- SubToKenplayzTM: 100 Diamonds
- SubToObri: 100 Diamonds
- SubToKlaud9ne: 100 Diamonds
- Release: 100 Diamonds
Pet Malu Simulator Codes (Expired)
- There are no Pet Malu Simulator expired codes at the moment.
How To Redeem Codes In Pet Malu Simulator
Redeeming codes in this game is, luckily, quite simple and quick. But still, here are all the steps that you have to follow to get your free diamonds:
- Launch Pet Malu Simulator in Roblox.
- Click on the “Menu” icon on the right of the screen.
- Now select “Codes” from the icons that you have on the screen. You will see the code textbox.
- Copy and paste the code you want to use from our page.
- Click “Claim Reward” and enjoy your free diamonds.
How To Get More Pet Malu Simulator Codes
Unfortunately, in this case there are not a lot of social channels or Discord servers that we can recommend. We do advise that you join the Roblox group of the developers though, as they might share codes when they are released on there.
So, especially in this case, we recommend that you bookmark this page and check back often, as it is the best way that you can get a hold of all the latest codes for Pet Malu Simulator!
Why Are My Pet Malu Simulator Codes Not Working?
Most often, the problem with Roblox codes is that they are case-sensitive. This means that even a slight error or unnecessary space will cause them to not work. Make sure that you copy and paste them exactly as they are from our page, and double check they are right if you are getting errors.
Naturally, another problem might be that the codes have since expired. That is why we always recommend that you redeem these codes as soon as you get a hold of them.
Published: Oct 7, 2024 07:32 am