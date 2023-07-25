Are There Any Mega Treehouse Tycoon Codes? Answered

There’s a certain magic to crafting your very own tree house in real life, and DiscountBananas’ brand new construction sim takes that idea and runs with it. Combining the addictiveness of a Tycoon experience with the creativity of a build ’em up, Mega Treehouse Tycoon is equally relaxing as it is a fun-packed delight. So, for those who may be on the lookout for the latest Mega Treehouse codes, we’re sorry to be the carrier of bad tidings, but there are currently no codes in the game right now.

Why Are There No Codes in Mega Treehouse Tycoon?

To be clear, at the time of writing, there are no codes to redeem in the game, though there is a code redemption system. Mega Treehouse Tycoon only released in June 2023, so it’s likely that it’s such a new experience that codes haven’t been implemented yet.

This bodes well for the future, as the developer may add codes in shortly. Keep checking back, and we’ll make sure to update this post as soon as we hear anything official.

What Could the Codes Reward?

If codes were added, there’s a good chance that they’d reward the following boosts or items:

Free In-Game Money

2x Cash

Speed Boost

Unlock Flying

Increase Your Base Income

How to Redeem Codes

While there are no working codes in the game at the moment, there is a code redemption system. For the unaware, here’s how to use it:

First, boot up Mega Treehouse Tycoon on Roblox.

Then, tap on the purple Exclamation Mark (!) symbol in the bottom left-hand side of your screen (as highlighted in the image below).

Next, in the text box provided, type in a code.

Lastly, hit the green ‘Confirm’ button and the items or boosts will be added to your account. Have fun!

Image Source: Twinfinite via Roblox

And with that, we conclude our guide on the latest Mega Treehouse codes. For more, here’s how to escape all the Rainbow Friends and what Lookies are. Or if you’d rather, feel free to explore our further content down below.