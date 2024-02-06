Marble Run Simulator Codes (February 2024)

Updated February 6, 2024 We looked for extra codes!

Recommended Videos

Marble run games are definitely some of the most chill and fun experiences in Roblox. Yet, competing with other players in clearing stages and earning better skins is also appealing, and codes can help you with that. We’ve collected all working Marble Run Simulator codes just below, so check them out.

All Marble Run Simulator Codes List

Marble Run Simulator Codes (Working)

10MVISITS : Coins x 100

: Coins x 100 UPDATE9 : Coins x 25

: Coins x 25 RELEASE: Coins x 25

Marble Run Simulator Codes (Expired)

UPDATE7

SUMMER

BEACH

100KVISITS

How to Redeem Codes in Marble Run Simulator

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Follow the instructions below to redeem Marble Run Simulator codes on Roblox:

Open Marble Run Simulator on Roblox. Press the Codes button at the left (blue bird icon). Type in your code in the input field. Click the Redeem button to claim the loot.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Codes in Marble Run Simulator are case-sensitive. Also, they are often a long mix of letters, numbers, and special characters. This all makes them very hard to spell. So, to avoid any chance of a spelling error, copy and paste the codes we listed instead.

Another possibility is that the code you tried to redeem has already expired. The devs almost never post when a code expires or whether it has an expiration date at all, so this kind of thing is common.

Finally, there is a chance that you’ve already redeemed the code. The game will notify you with a message in the input field if that happens, so the chances of you trying out the same code a bunch of times are fairly low.

Related Article: Bodybuilder Simulator Codes

How Can You Get More Marble Run Simulator Codes?

There are two places where you can find the newest Marble Run Simulator codes: the LunarGames Twitter/X page and the official LunarGames Discord server. The bad news is that there is no designated codes channel or anything of the sort, making finding all the working ones a real hassle.

So, what you should do instead is bookmark this article. You’ll save yourself the time of scrolling through dozens, if not hundreds, of irrelevant Twitter posts and Discord messages. Plus, we always keep the Working list updated, so there is no chance of you missing out on a free code.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Currently, there is only one freebie besides codes you can get in the game, and it’s the daily rewards you can claim via the Chest that’s shown in the image above. But before you can claim them, you must join the LunarGames Roblox group first.

The rewards themselves aren’t that huge, but they add up over time. The free reward is 24 coins, and there is also another package you can claim if you have Roblox Premium.

What is Marble Run Simulator?

Marble Run Simulator is a classic marble run Roblox experience. There are dozens of stages for you to beat and even more skins and cosmetics to acquire. The point of all that is to show off and compete with other players on the leaderboard. There is nothing more satisfying than being first.

That wraps everything we have on Marble Run Simulator codes. For more code articles like this one, visit the Roblox codes section of our website. There are plenty of posts for all the most popular ganes, where having the free extra stuff can be extremely helpful.

Finally, if you like the simulator genre, see One Fruit Simulator. It’s another awesome simulator experience with a One Piece theme, if you are into that, of course.