Playing dress-up is the best part of Royale High, but the game doesn’t tell you how to do it. Finding it on your own can be tricky, so here is everything you need to know on how to change your outfit in Royale High.

Changing Outfits and Clothes in Royale High

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

To change your outfit in Royale High, click on the “Dress Up!” button that’s in the top-left of the menu, as in the picture above. This menu is on the right side of your screen when you enter the game. Also, you have to be in the hall to change your outfit, so if you go outside, you’ll have to come back to the castle for any outfit alterations.

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Here, you can now pick between thousands of clothing options for your character. Some clothes and accessories are free, but there is also a shop you can access by clicking the “Go Shopping!” button in the top right. All shop items are premium and cost diamonds, which you collect just by playing the game.

How to Save and Load Your Outfits

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Once you’ve changed your outfit and are satisfied with your new Royale High look, return to the screen showing your equipped items. You can do that by closing and reopening the outfit editor. From there, click “Outfits” at the top of the screen that’s displaying your stuff on the left.

Now, select “[Empty Outfit Slot]” to create a new preset. Here, you can give a specific name to your outfit, and once you are done, press the “Save Name” button to complete the process. Likewise, you can load your outfit by navigating to the same menu and selecting the one you saved.

You now have everything you need to change into your dream outfit for Royale High. Also, don’t forget to redeem your Advent Calendar gifts, as they expire if you don’t collect them each day. That’s the reason you can’t get the Darling Academia uniform anymore.

