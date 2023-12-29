Get a Gift Every Click Codes (December 2023)

Wait, you get a gift for EVERY click? Sign me up.

Updated December 29, 2023 We looked for new codes! Roblox has plenty of clicker games, but Get a Gift Every Click is unique. The progression is slow, and there is a lot of stuff to grind. Yet, using codes can speed you up considerably. So, for your convenience, we have listed all the available Get a Gift Every Click codes in one place. Check them out below.

Get a Gift Every Click Codes List First, there is currently a bug where you can change letters into uppercase/lowercase and redeem a code multiple times (e.g. Kubo, KUBO, KUbo, KUBo…). It works for all currently available codes, but use it at your own risk. Get a Gift Every Click Codes (Working) kubo —2 Golden Potions, 3 Gift Potions, 10 Luck Potions

—2 Golden Potions, 3 Gift Potions, 10 Luck Potions luckyfrog —5 Luck Potions, 1 Frog Pet

—5 Luck Potions, 1 Frog Pet scorpio —1 Scorpion Pet

—1 Scorpion Pet freesub —15-Day Subscription

—15-Day Subscription goldenegg —1 Golden Egg

—1 Golden Egg ihateseals —1 Seal Pet

—1 Seal Pet axel—15% boost

Get a Gift Every Click Codes (Expired) There are currently no expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Get a Gift Every Click Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Follow the instructions below to redeem Get a Gift Every Click codes: Open Get a Gify Every Click on Roblox. Click the Codes button (it’s located on the left side of the screen). Type in your code in the text box. Click on Verify to claim your loot. Contrary to what is written, following @axelmakes won’t give you the 15% boost. Instead, you get it by redeeming the “axel” code.

How Can You Get More Get a Gift Every Click Codes?

You should join the official FIREBOLT’S GAMES Discord server to get more Get a Gift Every Click codes. Admins post them in the codes section, and many people often repost them in the general chat.

However, scrolling through irrelevant messages is time-consuming, and their code list still needs to be updated. Therefore, you should bookmark this article instead. We keep our Working list updated, so revisit it occasionally to get info on all the newest codes.

Why Are My Get a Gift Every Click Codes Not Working?

If you are writing out each code, you will make a spelling mistake at some point. This shouldn’t surprise you, considering that most codes have a mix of letters and are pretty long. So, if you want to avoid misspelled codes, copy and paste them instead.

Another thing that could’ve happened is that the code you tried to redeem expired. The game is still new, so there aren’t many of those, but they are bound to appear in the future. Therefore, the best thing you can do is redeem the codes you find right away and check for codes on our site regularly.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Get a Gift Every Click

There is a bunch of free stuff you can get in Get a Gift Every click besides codes, so here is a list to help you out:

Quests—you can check out available quests and claim rewards at the Quests booth close to the spawn.

One-time free Pet Pack after 35 minutes of consecutive playtime.

Free playtime gifts for up to two and a half hours each day (timer resets on log-out).

Daily gifts (the Gifts button is located all the way on the left of the screen)

A boost to your gifts per second earnings for every friend you invite.

Two free pets from the Free Bundle (the Secret Agent close to the Quests booth sells them).

One Baby Tiger pet for liking the game (you must exit it and log back into the game to get it).

What Is Get a Gift Every Click

Get a Gift Every Click is a unique clicking simulator created by FIREBOLT’S GAMES. Your goal is to stack the highest gift tower possible and transcend realms with it. To help you with that, you collect bonuses, pets, glow trails, and potions. Finally, even the moon isn’t the limit, so log in and start raising your tower.

Get a Gift Every Click is a unique clicking simulator created by FIREBOLT'S GAMES. Your goal is to stack the highest gift tower possible and transcend realms with it. To help you with that, you collect bonuses, pets, glow trails, and potions. Finally, even the moon isn't the limit, so log in and start raising your tower.