Flying Boot Race codes - character flying into a rainbow tunnel
Flying Boot Race Codes (September 2024)

Looking for codes for Flying Boot Race?
Image of Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli
|

Published: Sep 3, 2024 07:56 am

Looking for all the latest Flying Boot Race codes? You can use them to get some free unlocks and rewards, without having to spend your precious Robux. In this article, we will tell you how to use them and the latest working codes. Keep reading to find out!

All Flying Boot Race Codes

Flying Boot Race Codes (Working)

  • gedagedi: Magnet Potions x2 (New)
  • 30klikes: Coin Potion (New)
  • 1kmembers: Lucky Potions x2
  • 10klikes: Coin Potion

Flying Boot Race Codes (Expired)

  • haydo is epic: Cheater Potions x2
  • dracula: Magnet Potion
  • chickennuggets: Distance Potions x3
  • epic: Cheater Potions x2
  • spooky: Cheater Potion
  • 3000likes: Coin Potion
  • 1000likes: Distance Potion
The code text box in Flying Boot Race
Image source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How To Redeem Codes In Flying Boot Race

Follow these steps to redeem codes in the game:

  • Open Flying Boot Race Simulator on Roblox.
  • Move around your character, and up ahead and to the right, you should find the Codes zone. You should recognize it by the former Twitter (blue bird) icon.
  • Approach it and the codes box will open.
  • Copy and paste the code in the text box.
  • Click “Submit” and enjoy your free rewards.

How To Get More Codes For Flying Boot Race

If you want to get all the latest codes for the game, you might want to join the developers’ Discord server. You might also want to follow the developers on X. But of course, another great way to know all about the latest codes is by bookmarking this page and checking back often.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Many times, the problem with codes not working is because of typos. That’s why we recommend that you always copy and paste the codes from this page and directly into the game. If you are sure that there are no typos, then the problem might be with the codes having expired since publishing them.

That’s all we have for you on Flying Boot Race codes. For more codes for other Roblox experiences, check out our articles on Flashpoint Worlds Collide codes and One Punch Ultimate codes.

