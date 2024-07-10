Clothing Factory Tycoon Codes (July 2024)

If you’re looking to grow your clothing corporation and make a real fashion statement, check out all Clothing Factory Tycoon codes in Roblox to give yourself a boost! With all the extra cash you’ll get from these codes, you can flesh out your clothing factory, buy more materials to design clothes, and set up stores to sell your creations to the world.

All Clothing Factory Tycoon Codes

Clothing Factory Tycoon Codes (Working)

1KFAVS : 25 Gems

: 25 Gems 2.5KFAVS : 30 Gems

: 30 Gems BETATESTER : 100 Cash

: 100 Cash 500LIKES : 250 Cash

: 250 Cash 1KLIKES : 300 Cash

: 300 Cash 50KVISITS : 500 Cash

: 500 Cash 100KVISITS: 500 Cash

Clothing Factory Tycoon Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Clothing Factory Tycoon

To redeem codes in Clothing Factory Tycoon, follow this straightforward process:

Launch Clothing Factory Tycoon in Roblox.

Select the “Codes” icon on the right side of the screen.

Type in one of the above working codes in the pop-up menu.

Click redeem to get your rewards.

How to Get More Clothing Factory Tycoon Codes

To get more Clothing Factory Tycoon codes in Roblox, we recommend joining the Salty Fish Studios Discord page and the Salty Fish Studios Roblox group for regular updates from the developers themselves. You can also bookmark this page and check it regularly to see the most recent active codes.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

There are a number of reasons why the codes may not work for you in Clothing Factory Tycoon. Firstly, codes are case-sensitive, meaning that you need to pay close attention to any letters that need to be capitalized.

Similarly, if you’re manually typing out the codes, make sure to check for any spelling errors, as this can cause them not to work properly.

Lastly, if everything has been input correctly (and the codes are still active), it could be a server issue. The best way to check for this is to log out and log back in to see if that may fix it.

That’s all there is to it! With these free Clothing Factory Tycoon codes, you’ll be head of your own fashion empire in no time at all. Be sure to keep checking back here to stay updated with all the free codes you can take advantage of. For more, check out all Busy Business codes and our Anime Guardians tier list.

