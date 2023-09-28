Are There Any Bathtub Tower Defense Codes? Answered

If you surf the Web a lot, especially YouTube, you’ve probably heard of the hit zoomer series Skibidi Toilet. Well, those videos have spawned many Skibidi Toilet-inspired games, the latest being Bathtub Tower Defense. It’s exactly how it sounds. You’ll fight waves of Skibidi Toilets in various forms like Spider Toilet, but a little help doesn’t hurt. Unfortunately, there aren’t any codes for Bathtub Tower Defense yet.

Why Aren’t There Any Bathtub Tower Defense Codes?

Well, the fact of the matter is Bathtub Tower Defense is simply too new. The game was first released near the beginning of August and didn’t get an update until Sept. 28, 2023. At the time of writing, it’s barely two months old!

Additionally, the creator has mentioned on the game page that there’s only a single developer working on scripts; hence, the reason for the slow updates. The only thing that comes close to a bonus is the x2 Coins Gamepass that’s available for purchase.

What Kind of Rewards Could There Be?

Roblox games like Bathtub Tower Defense tend to have near identical codes to other games, usually revolving around currencies and boosts. In this case, there are two types of currencies—Coins and Diamonds—and a variety of units to collect. So, it stands to reason codes could possibly reward:

Coins

Diamonds

Units

Boosts

Can You Redeem Codes in Bathtub Tower Defense?

As of Sept. 28, 2023, there is no way to redeem codes in-game. With one developer working on updates, it may not be for a while. When we know, you’ll know!

That’s everything there is to know about Bathtub Tower Defense codes. We’re sorry we had to be the bearer of bad news. If and when codes are officially released, we’ll know. Until then, you can check out code lists we have for Roblox games that do have free goodies to collect like the popular One Piece-inspired A Piece!