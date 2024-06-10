Anime Punching Simulator 2 Codes (June 2024)

Are you ready to deliver some strong punches to your opponent? That is what this Roblox anime experience is all about – simply choose from some of your favorite characters and get your dukes up. But what if you could get some free rewards and unlocks as well? Then you might want to know all about our Anime Punching Simulator 2 codes, so just keep reading to find out what they are and how to use them.

Anime Punching Simulator 2 Codes (Working)

SORRYFORSHUT : 1k Elixir

: 1k Elixir 1KFAVS : 1k Elixir

: 1k Elixir 500LIKES : x2 luck boost (15 min duration)

: x2 luck boost (15 min duration) 1000LIKES : x2 energy boost (15 min duration)

: x2 energy boost (15 min duration) UPDATE1 : x2 energy boost (15 min duration)

: x2 energy boost (15 min duration) 100LIKES : x2 energy boost (15 min duration)

: x2 energy boost (15 min duration) UPDATE2 : 200 Elixir

: 200 Elixir Release: 500 Energy

Anime Punching Simulator 2 Codes (Expired)

There are no expired codes yet.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How Do You Redeem Anime Punching Simulator 2 Codes?

Here’s how to redeem codes:

Launch Anime Punching Simulator 2 on Roblox.

Find the “bird” icon on the right side of the screen.

Click it.

Paste in the code on the text box that appears.

Click Redeem and enjoy your rewards!

How Do You Get More Anime Punching Simulator 2 Codes?

If you want to get your hands on more codes as soon as they are released, you might want to consider joining the developers’ Discord server or also follow their X account. Another great way to be always on top of the latest codes is also to bookmark this page and check back every few days!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Sometimes, the codes may not work due to typos, so make sure that you are copying and pasting them as they are, without any modifications. Another possible reason is that the codes might have expired since the time of writing.

