All Pet Rift Codes in Roblox (June 2023)

Image Source: Roblox

If you like hatching eggs and collecting pets, Pet Rift is tailor-made to be the ideal Roblox experience for you. Much like many games on the platform, there are lots of codes that you use in the game to redeem free items and free boosts. With that in mind, if you’re wondering what all the Pet Rift codes are in Roblox at the moment, we’ve got exactly what you need. Let’s get started, shall we?

All Working Pet Rift Codes in Roblox

Updated on 30 June, 2023 Added nine new codes and removed three expired codes!

Here are all the active codes that you can use to obtain free items in Pet Rift:

CHOCOLATE – Chocolate Bunny Pet (NEW)

– Chocolate Bunny Pet (NEW) 10M – Free Pet (NEW)

– Free Pet (NEW) 35KLIKES – 20 Luck Potions (NEW)

– 20 Luck Potions (NEW) XBOX – 20 Luck Potions (NEW)

– 20 Luck Potions (NEW) LUCKEVENT – 20 Luck Potions (NEW)

– 20 Luck Potions (NEW) BUNNY – 500 Emeralds and 30 of each Potion (NEW)

– 500 Emeralds and 30 of each Potion (NEW) APRILFOOLS – 500 Emeralds and 30 of each Potion (NEW)

– 500 Emeralds and 30 of each Potion (NEW) 20KTWITTER – Every Potion and a Pet (NEW)

– Every Potion and a Pet (NEW) 25KLIKES – 1,000 Emeralds and 50 of each potion (NEW)

1,000 Emeralds and 50 of each potion (NEW) 15KLIKES – 1,000 Emeralds and 50 of each Potion

– 1,000 Emeralds and 50 of each Potion 10KLIKES – 750 Emeralds and 25 of each Boost

– 750 Emeralds and 25 of each Boost 7500LIKES – Unlocks All Boosts

– Unlocks All Boosts 5000LIKES – Unlocks All Boosts

– Unlocks All Boosts 4000LIKES – Unlocks Damage Boost

– Unlocks Damage Boost 3000LIKES – 2,000 Diamonds and a Boost

– 2,000 Diamonds and a Boost 1MILLION – Unlocks All Boosts

– Unlocks All Boosts SecretModelCode – 10 Luck, Damage, XP Potions, and and 20,000 Diamonds

– 10 Luck, Damage, XP Potions, and and 20,000 Diamonds 2500LIKES – 2,000 Diamonds and a Boost

– 2,000 Diamonds and a Boost RELEASE – 2,500 Diamonds

All Expired Codes

Right now, these codes are invalid and no longer work in Pet Rift:

HYPE – 2,000 Diamonds

– 2,000 Diamonds 3500Likes – 50 Luck and a Damage Boost

– 50 Luck and a Damage Boost 1KLIKES – 30,000 Diamonds and two Damage Potions

– 30,000 Diamonds and two Damage Potions 500LIKES – Unlocks 4 Luck Potions

How to Redeem Codes in Pet Rift

Like many other Roblox games out there, redeeming codes in Pet Rift is pretty straightforward. If you’re struggling, simply follow these steps:

First, launch Pet Rift on Roblox.

Next, tap on the shop icon at the bottom of your screen (as highlighted in the image below).

Scroll down to the Codes section and tap on it.

In the text box, type in a code from the list of working codes above. Make sure it’s 100% accurate, otherwise the code won’t work.

Lastly, hit ‘Redeem’ and the free items or boosts will be added to your account. Enjoy!

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on what all the Pet Rift codes are in Roblox right now. For more, here’s what Preppy Values means and here’s a breakdown of all the pet trade values in Adopt Me.

About the author

Dylan Chaundy Dylan is a Senior Writer at Twinfinite and has been with the site for over two years, and in the games media industry for over a decade. He typically covers horror, RPGs, shooters, indie titles and movies, and loves reading, pizza and skateboarding; ideally, at the same time. He has a degree in English Literature from Aberystwyth University, Wales. He thinks FTL may be the most perfect game ever created. More Stories by Dylan Chaundy

Related Posts