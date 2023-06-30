All Pet Rift Codes in Roblox (June 2023)
Give yourself a boost with all the latest Pet Rift codes!
If you like hatching eggs and collecting pets, Pet Rift is tailor-made to be the ideal Roblox experience for you. Much like many games on the platform, there are lots of codes that you use in the game to redeem free items and free boosts. With that in mind, if you’re wondering what all the Pet Rift codes are in Roblox at the moment, we’ve got exactly what you need. Let’s get started, shall we?
All Working Pet Rift Codes in Roblox
Updated on 30 June, 2023
Added nine new codes and removed three expired codes!
Here are all the active codes that you can use to obtain free items in Pet Rift:
- CHOCOLATE – Chocolate Bunny Pet (NEW)
- 10M – Free Pet (NEW)
- 35KLIKES – 20 Luck Potions (NEW)
- XBOX – 20 Luck Potions (NEW)
- LUCKEVENT – 20 Luck Potions (NEW)
- BUNNY – 500 Emeralds and 30 of each Potion (NEW)
- APRILFOOLS – 500 Emeralds and 30 of each Potion (NEW)
- 20KTWITTER – Every Potion and a Pet (NEW)
- 25KLIKES – 1,000 Emeralds and 50 of each potion (NEW)
- 15KLIKES – 1,000 Emeralds and 50 of each Potion
- 10KLIKES – 750 Emeralds and 25 of each Boost
- 7500LIKES – Unlocks All Boosts
- 5000LIKES – Unlocks All Boosts
- 4000LIKES – Unlocks Damage Boost
- 3000LIKES – 2,000 Diamonds and a Boost
- 1MILLION – Unlocks All Boosts
- SecretModelCode – 10 Luck, Damage, XP Potions, and and 20,000 Diamonds
- 2500LIKES – 2,000 Diamonds and a Boost
- RELEASE – 2,500 Diamonds
All Expired Codes
Right now, these codes are invalid and no longer work in Pet Rift:
- HYPE – 2,000 Diamonds
- 3500Likes – 50 Luck and a Damage Boost
- 1KLIKES – 30,000 Diamonds and two Damage Potions
- 500LIKES – Unlocks 4 Luck Potions
How to Redeem Codes in Pet Rift
Like many other Roblox games out there, redeeming codes in Pet Rift is pretty straightforward. If you’re struggling, simply follow these steps:
- First, launch Pet Rift on Roblox.
- Next, tap on the shop icon at the bottom of your screen (as highlighted in the image below).
- Scroll down to the Codes section and tap on it.
- In the text box, type in a code from the list of working codes above. Make sure it’s 100% accurate, otherwise the code won’t work.
- Lastly, hit ‘Redeem’ and the free items or boosts will be added to your account. Enjoy!
So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on what all the Pet Rift codes are in Roblox right now. For more, here’s what Preppy Values means and here’s a breakdown of all the pet trade values in Adopt Me.
