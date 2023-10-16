Which Taylor Swift Era Are You? Take This Quiz To Find Out

Remember dancing to the lively beats of 1989 or reflecting on past loves with Red? Each album and song might remind you of a moment, a feeling, or a phase in your own life. Swift’s albums are more than just music—they’re like life’s milestones set to tune.
This quiz is your chance to discover which of Taylor Swift’s eras resonates most with your personality and current life chapter. Whether you’re navigating the challenges of fame, celebrating love, or taking a peaceful introspective journey, there’s a Taylor Swift era that mirrors your journey.
Take a moment to reflect, answer each question honestly, and see which of Taylor’s iconic phases aligns with your spirit. Dive in, and let’s find out which Taylor Swift era you truly belong to.
Which Taylor Swift Era Are You?
How long have you been a Swiftie?
Image source: @4k_taylorr
Which of these Taylor Swift tours have you attended? (Select all that apply)
Image source: @4k_taylorr
Which genre of music do you think suits Taylor the most?
Image source: @4k_taylorr
Choose an outfit to wear to the Eras Tour:
Image source: @4k_taylorr
What word/phase would you wear on a friendship bracelet?
Image source: @4k_taylorr
Choose an accessory to wear:
Image source: @4k_taylorr
Which category of Taylor Swift songs do you enjoy the most?
Image source: @4k_taylorr
Which of Taylor's relationships do you find the most relatable?
Image source: @4k_taylorr
How would you celebrate a grand achievement in your life?
Image source: @4k_taylorr
How do you handle misunderstandings with friends or loved ones?
