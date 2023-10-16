Which Taylor Swift Era Are You? Take This Quiz To Find Out

From her debut album to Midnights: Which Taylor era echoes your life?

Taylor Swift’s music has evolved over the years, mirroring different stages of life, emotions, and experiences. From the young and hopeful tones of her debut album to the introspective lyrics of Midnights, each era encapsulates a unique essence. Much like life’s varied chapters, Taylor’s albums have their distinct moods and stories.

Remember dancing to the lively beats of 1989 or reflecting on past loves with Red? Each album and song might remind you of a moment, a feeling, or a phase in your own life. Swift’s albums are more than just music—they’re like life’s milestones set to tune.

This quiz is your chance to discover which of Taylor Swift’s eras resonates most with your personality and current life chapter. Whether you’re navigating the challenges of fame, celebrating love, or taking a peaceful introspective journey, there’s a Taylor Swift era that mirrors your journey.

Take a moment to reflect, answer each question honestly, and see which of Taylor’s iconic phases aligns with your spirit. Dive in, and let’s find out which Taylor Swift era you truly belong to.

Which Taylor Swift Era Are You? How long have you been a Swiftie? Image source: @4k_taylorr Since 2020 or more recently Since around 2015-2019 Since around 2010-2014 Since 2009 or earlier Which of these Taylor Swift tours have you attended? (Select all that apply) Image source: @4k_taylorr Fearless Tour Speak Now World Tour Red Tour The 1989 World Tour Reputation Stadium Tour The Eras Tour Which genre of music do you think suits Taylor the most? Image source: @4k_taylorr Country-pop Pop/synth-pop Indie/alt-rock Electropop/R&B Choose an outfit to wear to the Eras Tour: Image source: @4k_taylorr A cowboy hat and boots Vintage sunglasses and high waited shorts A pastel dress A cottagecore dress or cardigan Black bodysuit and tall boots What word/phase would you wear on a friendship bracelet? Image source: @4k_taylorr Karma Fame Timeless Dreamer Growth Choose an accessory to wear: Image source: @4k_taylorr Red lipstick Lots of rings Butterfly earrings Perfume Which category of Taylor Swift songs do you enjoy the most? Image source: @4k_taylorr "Fountain Pen" songs (modern personal lyrics full of familiar references and vivid imagery) "Glitter gel pen" songs (make you want to dance, sing, and toss glitter around the room) "Quill pen" songs (lyrics that make you feel old-fashioned, like a poet next to candlelight) Which of Taylor's relationships do you find the most relatable? Image source: @4k_taylorr The high school sweetheart The one that got away The fiery, passionate romance The mature, understanding partner How would you celebrate a grand achievement in your life? Image source: @4k_taylorr With a grand party With a romantic getaway With close friends at home With dinner with your family How do you handle misunderstandings with friends or loved ones? Image source: @4k_taylorr By writing them a heartfelt letter By talking it out logically By taking a break and giving it space By accepting the situation and moving on Continue Continue