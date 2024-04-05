Category:
Quiz

What Type of Alchemist Are You? Take This Fullmetal Alchemist Personality Quiz To Find Out

Interested to see what Alchemist you might be?
Image of Cameron Waldrop
Cameron Waldrop
|
Published: Apr 5, 2024 06:14 am
What Type of Alchemist Are You? Take This Fullmetal Alchemist Personality Quiz To Find Out
Image Source: Bones

Strangely, despite the whole series focusing on alchemy, there isn’t much delving into unique alchemy in Fullmetal Alchemist. State alchemists are the biggest way we see varied techniques and usages, but there aren’t many detailed enough. However, the alchemists who grace the screen are all fun and well-crafted. For the most part, personality seems to matter just as much as alchemical ability, and the specialized characters flourish because of that.

Recommended Videos

When the series does showcase special/outlaw alchemists, they are only in one-off episodes. There, we don’t get a deep look at their abilities. This means that while we see Isaac McDougal’s cool ice alchemy and Clara’s unusual transmutations, we don’t know much about them. The additional challenge is that series regulars who are alchemists don’t always do anything personalized. For instance, Alphonse and Izumi’s alchemy are quite similar to Edward’s.

Along that same vein, one state alchemist couldn’t be included. Despite showing up early in the series and dying to Scar, there wasn’t any way to include Basque Grand, the Iron Blood Alchemist. This is because the series doesn’t really give enough about him. Sure, you see his powers go into hyperdrive in Ishval, but that’s the only time. Sadly, the anime doesn’t ever give a solid look at his alchemic abilities.

Obviously, the results don’t include Shou Tucker. I can’t imagine any FMA fan would like to take a quiz just to find out they are the biggest trauma source in the series.

So, with that said, try your hand at our Fullmetal Alchemist quiz to see which alchemist you match up with.

What Type of Alchemist Are You? Take This Fullmetal Alchemist Personality Quiz To Find Out

1 of 6
Do you want your alchemy to also directly reveal your identity?
2 of 6
Do you prefer to be destructive or creative?
3 of 6
Do you ever sympathize with the villain of a story?
4 of 6
Are you silly or serious?
5 of 6
Are you more of a lone wolf, or would you prefer to work with a partner?
6 of 6
Are you good at minimizing collateral damage?

Now that you’ve gotten your result, you can try to get the rest! This isn’t our only FMA quiz, either. If you think you have what it takes, take a shot at the hardest Fullmetal Alchemist quiz you’ll ever take.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article The Ultimate Nintendo Trivia Quiz
Cropped Key Art for Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Category: Quiz
Quiz
Nintendo
Nintendo
The Ultimate Nintendo Trivia Quiz
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Mar 18, 2024
Read Article Which Starter Pokemon Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out
20 most iconic pokemon from ruby and sapphire
Category: Quiz
Quiz
Pokemon
Pokemon
Which Starter Pokemon Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out
Grace Black Grace Black Mar 13, 2024
Read Article Which Iconic Video Game Mascot Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out
Halo's Master Chief has a book
Category: Quiz
Quiz
Features
Features
Nintendo
Nintendo
PC
PC
PlayStation
PlayStation
Xbox
Xbox
Which Iconic Video Game Mascot Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Mar 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The Ultimate Nintendo Trivia Quiz
Cropped Key Art for Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Category: Quiz
Quiz
Nintendo
Nintendo
The Ultimate Nintendo Trivia Quiz
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Mar 18, 2024
Read Article Which Starter Pokemon Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out
20 most iconic pokemon from ruby and sapphire
Category: Quiz
Quiz
Pokemon
Pokemon
Which Starter Pokemon Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out
Grace Black Grace Black Mar 13, 2024
Read Article Which Iconic Video Game Mascot Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out
Halo's Master Chief has a book
Category: Quiz
Quiz
Features
Features
Nintendo
Nintendo
PC
PC
PlayStation
PlayStation
Xbox
Xbox
Which Iconic Video Game Mascot Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Mar 5, 2024
Author
Cameron Waldrop
Cameron is a freelance writer for Twinfinite and regularly covers battle royales like Fortnite and Apex Legends. He started writing for Twinfinite in late 2019 and has been lucky enough to review many really great games. While he loves a good shooter, his heart will always belong to JRPGs.