Can you even call yourself a Swiftie if you can't get all 13 of these questions correct?

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour has captivated fans worldwide, becoming a monumental event in the music industry. This tour is not just a series of concerts, but a journey through the evolution of Swift’s artistry and influence. Spanning across her discography, each performance is a tribute to the distinct eras of her career.

The Eras Tour has set itself apart with its unique blend of nostalgia and innovation. Fans are treated to a retrospective of Swift’s musical journey, from her country roots to her foray into pop and beyond. It’s a celebration of her versatility and enduring appeal.

For the die-hard Swifties, The Eras Tour is more than just a showcase of hits. It’s a deep dive into the intricate details that define Swift’s craft. From the set lists to the stage design, every element reflects the essence of each album’s era.

Think you’re a true Taylor Swift fan who knows everything there is to know about The Eras Tour? This quiz is your chance to prove it. Test your knowledge of The Eras Tour with 13 questions and discover if you’re as tuned in as you think. It’s time to see if you’re really an expert.

Think You Know Everything About Taylor Swift's Eras Tour? Take This Quiz to Find Out During what song does Taylor give her hat to a fan each night of the show? Image source: @4k_taylorr 22 All Too Well I Knew You Were Trouble We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together What song was replaced with “the 1” as the first song in the Folklore era portion of the concert? Image source: @4k_taylorr This Is Me Trying Mirrorball Invisible String Exile Which song was permanently added to the setlist only after Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) was released? Image source: @4k_taylorr Mine Sparks Fly Enchanted Long Live What was the first city where Taylor performed the Eras Tour? Image source: @4k_taylorr Las Vegas, NV Seattle, WA Glendale, AZ Nashville, TN During the North American portion of the tour, which was the only era that had a single outfit with no alternative variations/colors? Image source: @4k_taylorr Fearless Evermore Midnights Reputation What is the first song played AFTER the concert has ended as fans are leaving the stadium? Our Song You're On Your Own, Kid Long Live Bejeweled Which music video did Taylor premiere in Kansas City, with Taylor Lautner, Joey King, and Presley Cash joining her on stage afterwards? Image source: @4k_taylorr Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) Timeless (Taylor’s Version) I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) Back to December (Taylor’s Version) In which city did fans cause a 2.3 magnitude earthquake during the show? Image source: @4k_taylorr East Ruthersford, NJ Atlanta, GA Seattle, WA Philadelphia, PA What is covering the piano that Taylor plays the song Champagne Problems on? Image source: @4k_taylorr Moss Ivy Painted flowers Feathers During which song do fans hold up their phone flashlights? Image source: @4k_taylorr Cardigan Marjorie The Archer My Tears Ricochet How does Taylor get backstage before each show? Image source: @4k_taylorr She disguises herself as a security worker She rides on a golf cart She enters through an underground tunnel She hides inside a janitor cart Which of these artists has NOT been featured as an opening act during the Eras Tour? Image source: @4k_taylorr Sabrina Carpenter Paramore Phoebe Bridgers Olivia Rodrigo Between which two eras does Taylor sing acoustic surprise songs each show? Image source: @4k_taylorr Between Folklore and 1989 Between Red and Folklore Between 1989 and Midnights Between Speak Now and Red Continue Continue