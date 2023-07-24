Chandler or Barney? How I Met Your Mother Trivia Quiz

Who said it? Chandler Bing? Or Barney Stinson? You decide.

You’d be hard-pressed trying to find two TV shows as iconic as Friends and How I Met Your Mother. Indeed, NBC and CBS’s duo of popular sitcoms both focus upon themes of friendship, growing pains and finding love in the modern world by way of a myriad of emotionally poignant and incredibly amusing storylines.

Of the pair of uber-popular sitcoms, two of the most well-liked characters are arguably the awkward-yet-loveable, Chandler Bing, and the brash-yet-charming ladies’ man, Barney Stinson. While both are well-known for being the funniest characters in each of their respective shows, they are different in quite a few nuanced ways.

For our challenge today, though, we’ve decided that now is the perfect time to test your Chandler Bing and Barney Stinson knowledge. All you need to do is figure out who said what in Twinfinite’s latest quote quiz.

So, without further ado, suit up, grab your coffee cups, and head on down to Central Perk as we test your Friends and How I Met Your Mother knowledge in our latest quiz. Good luck!

"There's only one street where that is normal. Here's a hint: a big, yellow bird lives on it." Barney Stinson Chandler Bing "Think of me like Yoda, but instead of being little and green I wear suits and I'm awesome. I'm your bro - I'm Broda." Barney Stinson Chandler Bing "All right, I took the quiz. And it turns out I do put career before men." Barney Stinson Chandler Bing "We swallow our feelings. Even if it means we're unhappy forever. Sound good?" Barney Stinson Chandler Bing "Here's the mini-cherry on top of the regular cherry on top of the sundae of awesomeness that is my life." Chandler Bing Barney Stinson "It's gonna be legend-... wait for it... and I hope you're not lactose intolerant because the second half of that word is DAIRY!" Chandler Bing Barney Stinson "I'm hopeless and awkward and desperate for love!" Chandler Bing Barney Stinson "Whatever you do in this life, it is not legendary unless your friends are there to see it." Barney Stinson Chandler Bing [To a door] "I'm funny, right? What do you know? You're a door. You only like knock-knock jokes." Barney Stinson Chandler Bing "I tend to keep talking until somebody stops me." Chandler Bing Barney Stinson "A lie is just a really great story that someone ruined with the truth." Chandler Bing Barney Stinson "Cheese. It's milk that you chew." Barney Stinson Chandler Bing "It's always better to lie than to have the complicated discussion." Barney Stinson Chandler Bing "Okay, pep talk! You can do this, but to be more accurate, you probably can't. You're way out of practice and she's way too hot for you. So, remember, it's not about scoring. It's about believing you can do it, even though you probably can't. Go get 'em, tiger!" Chandler Bing Barney Stinson "Your Ego's writing checks your body can't cash." Barney Stinson Chandler Bing "Oh, that makes me feel so warm in my hollow, tin chest." Chandler Bing Barney Stinson "I say more dumb things before 9am than most people say all day." Chandler Bing Barney Stinson "Sometimes we search for one thing but discover another." Barney Stinson Chandler Bing "How do you find clothes that fit?" Chandler Bing Barney Stinson "I am not blah, I am a hoot!" Chandler Bing Barney Stinson "Step one, you start running. There is no step two." Chandler Bing Barney Stinson "SHUT UP. SHUT UP. SHUT UP." Chandler Bing Barney Stinson

