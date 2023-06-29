Image Source: CBS

Even though the long-running television show came to a close back in 2019, The Big Bang Theory is still an incredibly resonant and popular sitcom that really scratches that Friends-shaped itch in our hearts and souls.

With its awkward nerd culture gags, its loveable ragtag bunch of friendships, and its occasionally touching emotional poignancy, there’s a lot to love about Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady’s smash hit sitcom. But we can all agree that Sheldon Cooper is arguably one of the most iconic characters in the entire series, right?

After all, with his coming-of-age Young Sheldon prequel show continuing to make waves on streaming services right now, it’s fair to say that Shelly is the centrifugal force that helps hold The Big Bang Theory’s comedy universe together like a big ol’ ball of hot burning fire.

With that in mind, then, we thought now would be a good time to test your knowledge of the awkward genius in Twinfinite’s latest quiz. All you need to do is complete these famous Sheldon Cooper quotes from The Big Bang Theory and you’ll receive an A+ from us.

So, without further ado, grab your train-sets, Hulk gloves, comic books, and hand sanitizer as we journey back to Apartment 4A in our latest quiz. Can you finish all 15 of these famous Sheldon Cooper quotes from The Big Bang Theory? Good luck!

Can You Finish These Sheldon Cooper Quotes? Take This Big Bang Theory Quiz to Find Out "Well, well, well, if it isn't Wil Wheaton. The '?????' to my Spider-Man.” Venom Green Goblin Sandman Doctor Octopus "All I need is a healthy ovum and I can grow my own..." Leonard Nimoy Mark Hamill William Shatner James Earl Jones "You know what they say -- revenge is a dish best served..." Below zero Naked Nude Au naturel "People say you can't live without love, I think '?????' is more important." Edible sustenance Playing video games Playing with trains Oxygen “Then it's settled. Amy's birthday present will be...” My genitals Some Tuvan throat singing lessons A brand new train set A pair of Hulk Gloves "It's like cleaning out the entire building's..." Ear canals Nasal passages Rectum Belly button "Obviously, you're not suited for three dimensional chess. Perhaps three dimensional '?????' would be more your speed." Hungry Hungry Hippos Snakes & Ladders Candy Land Connect Four "You mess with the bull, you get the horns. I'm about to show this guy just how..." Horny I can be Horny he's made me Horny I am right now Horny I've become “Penny, while I subscribe to the ‘Many Worlds’ theory which posits the existence of an infinite number of Sheldons in an infinite number of universes - I assure you that in none of them am I...” Whistling Buying generic ketchup Dancing Making fun of trains "The correct animal for inter-species super soldier is the..." Koala Great White Shark Alligator Guinea pig "I'm warm and soothing. I'm like a human bowl of…” Chicken soup Lasagne Tomato soup Ramen “I’m exceedingly smart, I graduated college at...” 13 14 15 12 “You know, I’ve always wanted to go to...” The London Underground Space An all-night Star Wars marathon A goth nightclub "I don't know how, but she's cheating! Nobody can be that attractive and this skilled at..." A board game Chess Table tennis A video game "Well, we had dinner, played some games, and then I spent the night. Oh, and you'll be happy to know that I now have a much better understanding of... Adult nap time Second base Feeding the kitty Friends with benefits Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

