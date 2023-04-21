6 Legendary Franchises That Need to Come to Disney Speedstorm DLC

Image via Disney

Disney is an entertainment giant, and there are more than just a few IPs under its belt. Despite the plethora of options, Disney Speedstorm only features characters from a small pool of its franchises. Of course, as developers have already confirmed, future DLC will add characters, and there may even be themed battle passes that do the same thing. There are some standout franchises that need to be featured and could add some great things to Disney Speedstorm in the future.

Star Wars

Image via Disney

Yes, a racing game already exists for the Star Wars franchise, but a Star Wars DLC pack would make a fantastic addition to Disney Speedstorm. The unique sci-fi characters could add a lot when it comes to skills.

For example, R2-D2 could be the ultimate Trickster. The class suits its personality, and it would be an interesting way for the game to introduce robotic characters and mechanics. Likewise, the possibilities a Star Wars map could have are as endless as the galaxy itself.

Leia and Boba Fett would be great options as well – they’d make perfect Defenders. There could also be fun mechanics with Darth Vader when it comes to unique skills, too, like stunning everyone else on the map or even something similar to the Teleport skill.

Marvel

Image via Disney

Despite Marvel’s immense success, there’s never been a Marvel racing game. While it may not make too much sense to have them throwing shells around, many of the superheroes would fit right in with the gang in Disney Speedstorm.

Think about Iron Man. Sure, he may not be a living part of the MCU, but he could have some really great skills. It could be a way for a new class to be introduced to the game that transforms. Loki, on the other hand, would be the perfect Trickster considering he’s the god of mischief (aka, the trickster god). America Chavez, meanwhile, could be an excellent Defender, too.

Considering the resources Disney has put into Marvel and the next phase of the MCU, this would be be the perfect way to keep both old and new characters fresh in fans’ minds.

Tangled

Image via Disney

If Beauty and the Beast and Mulan can get Racers, there’s no way Tangled can’t. The audience of Disney Speedstorm seems to be a bit older than that of Mario Kart – the complex details of the game and the current racer pool support that. Tangled is a great option for that same audience.

Rapunzel herself could be a good Brawler, and her Unique Skill would definitely feature her handy frying pan. Flynn Rider is also another great Trickster that would round out the collection. There’s even a plethora of crew members that could support these two, like Maximus the horse or Pascal the chameleon.

A Tangled map would also be ideal. The movie itself was stunning when it released back in 2011, and the lush forests and bustling city would fit the current aesthetic of Disney Speedstorm perfectly.

The Simpsons

Image via Disney

Did you forget that Disney owns The Simpsons? Well it does, and the TV show deserves to be part of a good racing game after Road Rage. Indeed, Disney Speedstorm is the perfect place for them.

Seeing Homer dressed in racing gear would bring a lot of laughs, and what else is an arcade racing game supposed to do? He could be a great Brawler, and Bart the Trickster is a match made in heaven. Plus, Marge would be one of the coolest Speedsters in the game.

The Simpsons could bring in a ton of revenue for Disney from those reminiscing on the good old days. This gives Disney a profitable reason to add this franchise to the game.

Frozen

Image via Disney

Let It Go isn’t going anywhere, and neither is the Frozen franchise. It enraptured both older Disney fans and younger Disney fans when it was released, and it’s an easy choice for the Mouse House to put into Disney Speedstorm.

This is another great opportunity for Disney to add more skills to the game. Elsa and Olaf could easily have some kind of skills based around freezing enemies. This could differentiate itself from stuns by requiring the player to input buttons for example. Meanwhile, Anna would make a great Defender and be included as well.

The icy areas from the movies are also the perfect setting for a map. The city of Arendelle itself would also be great, which gives Disney options to cash in on.

Tron: Legacy

Image via Disney

In a Disney racing game, it’d be impossible to forget about Tron for too long. Considering the movie features some of the coolest motorcycles to this day, it’s the perfect addition to a racing lineup.

As a nod to the original movie as well as Legacy, Kevin Flynn would be a good character to include. Of course, if you have Kevin then Sam should be there as well, and both suit the Brawler role pretty well. Clu would make a great Trickster to complete the franchise’s racers.

Tron: Legacy was considered an audio and visual masterpiece when it came out, which means that Disney could make a pretty incredible map for the franchise.

But how do you feel about our picks? Did we miss anything? Sound off in the usual place down below to let us know.

Related Posts