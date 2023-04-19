Every Racer & Their Unique Skill in Disney Speedstorm

Image Source: Gameloft

The charm in any kart racer is the power-ups. Disney Speedstorm does not just make use of incredibly fun ones, but each character also gets their own, referred to as Unique Skills. Even though every character has only one Unique Skill, there are two variations for all of them that can be used based on the racers. There is the normal version of this ultimate-like power, which is used by pressing the button once, or it can also be charged by holding the button down instead. Charged skills will always have a stronger effect than normal ones, but it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best attack to use in every situation. In this guide, you’ll find out every unique skill in Disney Speedstorm and the different ways they can be used.

All Disney Speedstorm Characters Unique Skills

Mickey Mouse

Image Source: Gameloft

Trailblazer

Normal: Using this skill creates a musical speed boost that leaves a trail behind Mickey. Opponents can also benefit from the boost if they follow his trail.

Charged: Mickey generates the same speed boost as the normal version, but in the charged version he also becomes invulnerable. Other racers can get invulnerability and a boost by driving in his slipstream.

Donald Duck

Image Source: Gameloft

Why I Oughta…

Normal: A shield will generate around Donald Duck that protects him from one hit. If hit, Donald Duck gets angry and starts to stun opponents that he bumps into after a small speed boost.

Charged: Donald Duck instantly gets a small speed boost and will stun opponents that bump into him.

Goofy

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Barnstormer

Normal: Goofy will gain a speed boost, but will temporarily lose control of his kart. He will also stun other racers that his kart touches.

Charged: Goofy drops a fuel canister that stuns opponents in the area and boosts him forward.

Hercules

Image Source: Gameloft

Olympian Flyby

Normal: Pegasus is summoned and creates a trail that makes racers who follow it invulnerable and faster.

Charged: Pegasus is summoned, but his trail will only speed Hercules up, while opponents that touch it will be stunned.

Meg

Image Source: Disney Speedstorm Wiki

Grecian Burn

Normal: Activates a speed boost that can have its duration increased as Meg overtakes other racers.

Charged: Meg becomes intangible and leaves a trail that refills her boost bar anytime an opponent drives over it.

Shang

Image Source: Disney Speedstorm Wiki

Military Might

Normal: Shang throws a wooden staff that works as a boomerang, his staff will stun racers that it hits on its way back.

Charged: Shang will spin his wooden staff around his kart, protecting himself and stunning all opponents who touch it.

Mulan

Image Source: Gameloft

Firework Barrage

Normal: Mulan shoots fireworks forward that will stun opponents who get hit by them.

Charged: Mulan will shoot a guided rocket behind her that stuns all opponents in the area after it explodes.

Celia Mae

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Snake and Shake

Normal: Celia activates a circle around her that generates a small amount of boost when there are no opponents around.

Charged: Celia now activates a pink circle around her car that generates more boost and slows down opponents that drive by it.

Mike Wazowski

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Hold the Door

Normal: Mike summons doors in front of him. Entering a door teleports him a certain distance forward, while opponents who enter it are teleported backward.

Charged: Mike's charged version of the skill has the same effect, but the doors will be summoned further ahead.

Sulley

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Fearsome Roar

Normal: Sulley makes a loud roar that will stun nearby racers.

Charged: Sulley roars three times stunning all opponents in the area.

Randall

Image Source: Disney Speedstorm Wiki

Scream Collector

Normal: Randall becomes invisible and will collect screams from opponents by driving close to them. After collecting five screams, he gains a speed boost, and whoever follows his trail will have obscured vision.

Charged: Randall summons a door to the map that gives him one scream. Collecting five of them will give him a speed boost and obscure the vision of anyone who follows him.

Elizabeth Swann

Image Source: Gameloft

Jade Captain’s Knot

Normal: Elizabeth Swann dashes forward and hits other racers on the way.

Charged: After dashing forward, Elizabeth leaves a trail that stops racers who touch it.

Jack Sparrow

Image Source: Gameloft

Cutlass Flurry

Normal: Jack summons swords that spin around him for a certain time, stunning opponents who touch them. It also fills his boost bar over time.

Charged: Besides having his boost bar filled, Jack's swords now cover a bigger area around his kart that will stun anyone who touches them.

Belle

Image Source: Disney Speedstorm Wiki

Enchanted Mirror

Normal: Belle spawns a set of furniture forward, stunning opponents who hit them.

Charged: Belle summons birds to fly in front of her car, speeding up her and other racers in the area.

Beast

Image Source: Disney Speedstorm Wiki

Enchanted Rose

Normal: Beast unleashes a roar that stuns opponents in front of him. Roaring three times in a match will grant him Rage Mode, where every skill Beast picks up becomes this skill.

Charged: Beast will leap forward for a certain distance. After Beast uses his skill three times, he will go into Rage Mode, generating this skill again for the following skill boxes.

Mowgli

Image Source: Gameloft

One of the Pack

Normal: Mowgli calls upon three wolves that run alongside his car, stunning opponents who touch them, and filling his boost bar over time.

Charged: Mowgli calls the same three wolves, but they will go even further ahead and stun any racers they touch.

Baloo

Image Source: Disney Speedstorm Wiki

Bare Necessities

Normal: Baloo becomes invulnerable and begins dropping rotten fruits, stunning opponents who drive through them.

Charged: Fruits spawn ahead of Baloo and anyone can grab them to get extra nitro fuel.

Figment

Image Source: Gameloft

Spark of Imagination

Normal: Figment obscures the vision of nearby opponents with magic, giving him a speed boost that can be stacked for each racer it affects.

Charged: Creates a magic trail that obscures the vision of racers who drive by it. Figment will also get a speed boost that can be stacked based on how many racers were affected by his trail.

That’s every racer’s unique skill in Disney Speedstorm. If you’d like to know more about the game, such as all of the classes available and how to unlock every character, check out our related links below.

