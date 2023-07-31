Detroit Become Human Cast: All Voice Actors

The voice actors of the cast in Detroit: Become Human truly bring life to the characters in the game. Their performances captivated me and enhanced my immersive experience. Such efforts deserve recognition as they demonstrate the value and power of voice acting in the world of gaming. Here are all of the voice actors in Detroit: Become Human alongside the characters they play.

Minka Kelly – North

North is a WR400 android that accompanies Markus on his journey in Detroit: Become Human. She is voiced by and modeled after Minka Kelly, an actress born in Los Angeles, California – the only child of former Aerosmith guitarist, Rick Dufay, and Maureen Kelly. Detroit: Become Human is her first appearance in a video game, having typically acted in TV series such as Charlie’s Angels and The Path.

Bryan Dechart – Connor

Markus is a central protagonist of the game. An RK200 Android, he was initially developed as part of secret CyberLife program aimed producing a new generation of autonomous androids. Markus is voiced by and modeled after Jesse Williams. Williams is an American actor best known for his role as Dr. Jackson Avery on the ABC Television series Grey’s Anatomy. Detroit: Become Human is his first role in a video game.

Jesse Williams – Markus

Markus is a central protagonist of Detroit: Become Human, an RK200 Android, he was initially developed as part of secret CyberLife program aimed at elaborating a new generation of autonomous androids. He is voiced by and modeled after Jesse Williams. Williams is an American actor best known for his role as Dr. Jackson Avery on the ABC Television series Grey’s Anatomy. Detroit: Become Human is his first role in a video game.

Valorie Curry – Kara

Kara will be one of most recognizable characters of Detroit: Become Human for many. She was the original star of the PS3 tech-demonstration that inspired the game, and she’s now a central protagonist in the final story. She is voiced by and modeled after Valorie Curry, an American actress from California that has starred in TV series such as Veronica Mars and CSI: NY. Curry also played the role of Talia in the movie Blair Witch.

Clancy Brown – Hank Anderson

Lieutenant Hank Anderson is a gruff, alcoholic detective who dislikes androids. He’s begrudgingly partnered to Connor after Cyberlife sends assistance to the Detroit Police. He is voiced by and modeled after Clancy Brown, an American actor with a deep, resonant voice that he’s put to use in several animated TV series, such as Star Wars Rebels, Spongebob Squarepants, and Avengers Assemble. He’s also featured in video games, too, such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Mass Effect Andromeda.

Lance Henriksen – Carl Manfed

In Detroit: Become Human, Carl Manfred is a celebrated artist who owns Markus at the beginning of the story, before he becomes a revolutionist. Having lost the use of his legs, Markus assists his daily care requirements. Carl treats him as if he were a human, exposing him to art and literature. Carl is played by Lance Henrikson, a versatile actor who boasts a career that spans an eclectic range of different characters, from clean-cut FBI agents to murderous vampires. Along with other video games such as Knights of the Old Republic, Henriksen has featured in TV series, animated productions, and film.

Simbi Kali – Amanda

Amanda is the superior of Connor who tasks him to investigate and solve the cases involving deviant androids. She is voiced by and modeled after Simba Kali, an American actress from Jackon, Mississippi, who is best known for 3rd Rock from the Sun, We Were Soldiers, and A Thin Line Between Love and Hate.

Ben Lambert – Daniel/Simon

Ben Lambert is an actor and producer, known for Zero Dark Thirty, True Bloodthirst, and Outpost: Rise of the Spetsnaz. Detroit: Become Human is his first role in a video game. He plays two characters: Daniel, and Simon. They’re both the same model of android, but you’ll likely recognize Daniel if you’ve played the recent demo for the game or seen the scene in which Conor attempts to talk down the android about to jump off a building with a young girl in hand.

Amelia Rose Blaire – Traci

Amelia Rose Blaire is an American actress and producer best known for playing Willa Burrell in True Blood. She’ll be drawing on acting experience in the video game industry, having played a starring role in Quantum Break as Amy Ferraro. In Detroit: Become Human, Traci is a deviant that appears in one of Connor’s investigations.

Parker Sawyers – Josh

Josh is one of Markus’ companions at Jericho. He’s played by Parker Sawyers, a fledgling actor whose resume includes mostly minor roles in TV series, and films such as The Mummy. Sawyers has been involved with Battlefield and Battlefront games, voicing several unnamed characters.

Neil Newbon – Elijah Kamski / Gavin Reed

Neil Newbon is an England actor currently based in Los Angeles, California. Most of his experience spans various TV productions, including documentary re-enactments and popular Drama. He’s also had experience working with video games, though most notably in the CGI animated prologue to Final Fantasy XV, Kinsglaive.

Dana Gourrier – Rose Chapman

A native of New Orleans, Louisiana, Courrier has acted in TV series such as True Detective, as well as Hollywood movie productions such as The Hateful Eight. Her role as Rose Chapman in Detroit: Become Human is her first in the video game industry.

Kristopher Bosch – Jerry

Kristopher Bosch is a young Canadian actor based in London, England. His role as Jerry in Detroit: Become Human is his first in the video game industry, having previously only been in musicals and short films.

Barry Johnson – Jeffrey Fowler

You might very well remember Barry Johnson’s voice from David Cage’s previous game, Beyond Two Souls. He played Walter, and now he’s returning to Cage’s next project to voice Jeffrey Fowler.

Saul Jephcott – Zlatko Andronikov

Saul Jephcott is an England actor best known for his performances in various British soap opera shows such as Eastenders and Brookside way back in the late 80s and early 1990s. He’s another returning actor from Beyond Two Souls, having voiced the role of Sam. Recent video game roles include Bound by Flame.

Evan Parke – Luther

Evan Parke is a Jamaican-born American actor perhaps best known for his role as Hayes in King Kong. He also played the same role in the video game adaptation of that movie, too. Other notable performances include The Blacklist, CSI, and NCIS: Los Angeles.