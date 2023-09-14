Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Where to Catch Gligar in The Teal Mask DLC

Gligar is a beloved Generation 2 Pokemon and one of the lucky candidates selected to make a return in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC. However, with such an assortment of specimens inhabiting the land of Kitakami, it’s not always the easiest task to catch em’ all. If you’re wondering where you can find a Gligar to add to your team, we’ve got you covered. Follow along below for everything you need to know about where to catch Gligar in the Teal Mask DLC.

Where to Find & Catch Gligar in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC

While Gligar has been introduced to the Teal Mask DLC as a specimen in the Kitakami Pokedex, this Pokemon is unfortunately only available as a version exclusive. For Pokemon Violet players, Gligar will be unable to be found in the wilderness of Kitakami, meaning you’ll need to obtain one through Online Tera Raids, Trading, or transferring a Gligar from a previous game to the Teal Mask DLC via Pokemon HOME.

For Pokemon Scarlet players, Gligar can be found in the wilderness of Kitakami. As indicated by the map screenshot below, Gligar’s habitats are within the Northwestern and Eastern sides of Kitakami, and it likes to live within barren areas. You can specifically find Gligar within the Kitakami Wilds, Oni Mountain, Paradise Barrens, Timeless Woods, and Wistful Fields locations, so be sure to search them thoroughly during your hunt for quick and efficient success in finding the little guy.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

You can also encounter Gligar through local (Scarlet) or online (Violet) 3-Star Tera Raids hosted by Pokemon Scarlet Players. If you’re able to defeat the Tera Gligar, then you will have a free opportunity to capture it. This capture always has a 100% success rate, so if you’re able to find a Gligar Tera Raid, this can be a very quick way of obtaining the little flying scorpion.

That’s everything you need to know about where to catch Gligar in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC. Now that you know where to find this adorable Gen 2 Ground/Flying ‘Mon, why not check out our guide for where to catch Morpeko? This is another returning Pokemon that you’ll need to complete the Kitakami Pokedex, so knowing how to obtain one is fairly important if you’re looking to finish every task the Teal Mask has to offer.